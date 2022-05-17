Tuned Lambo “Uterus” Two-Door Super-Truck Needs a CGI Sanity Check, ASAP

Just like any self-respecting automotive pixel master, Henry Andrews, the virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, not only has a prolific digital imagination when it comes to mashups but also wants to organize and categorize things.
For CGI experts, that means building up hype with certain series. Alas, this quick “Ute all the cars” project is probably one of the worst pieces of CGI imagination I have seen lately. Not because we are dealing with a two-door Lambo Urus coupe utility – aka the “Ute-Urus” as per the author or even the “Uterus” based on fan comments. Not even because this Italian super-SUV was also thoroughly customized before the Ute morphing began.
But, put simply, this ultra-prolific virtual artist lacks a particularly important trait: attention to detail. Sure, some might even say that he is as deft with the CGI brush as a whale with the easel – but we must hope and somehow believe that with lots of practice things will improve over time. Anyway, far for us to judge the skill of someone who churns out one project after another in mere hours.
Instead, let us just discuss – on point – this Lambo Urus Ute abomination. The white threads combined with black tuning jewelry (is that forged carbon fiber that we are glimpsing there on the fenders?) are already part of the everyday super-SUV lifestyle and many aftermarket outlets go to far wider extremes than this. But what happened to the wheels?
Did the author use two different Lambo Urus tuning incarnations that are eerily alike but still come from different aftermarket outlets? Or was this Urus a crazy project to begin with and got lowered on different half-sets of custom wheels left and right? So many questions, so few answers. But one thing is for sure: either the author or the project needs a CGI sanity check as soon as possible!
But, put simply, this ultra-prolific virtual artist lacks a particularly important trait: attention to detail. Sure, some might even say that he is as deft with the CGI brush as a whale with the easel – but we must hope and somehow believe that with lots of practice things will improve over time. Anyway, far for us to judge the skill of someone who churns out one project after another in mere hours.
Instead, let us just discuss – on point – this Lambo Urus Ute abomination. The white threads combined with black tuning jewelry (is that forged carbon fiber that we are glimpsing there on the fenders?) are already part of the everyday super-SUV lifestyle and many aftermarket outlets go to far wider extremes than this. But what happened to the wheels?
Did the author use two different Lambo Urus tuning incarnations that are eerily alike but still come from different aftermarket outlets? Or was this Urus a crazy project to begin with and got lowered on different half-sets of custom wheels left and right? So many questions, so few answers. But one thing is for sure: either the author or the project needs a CGI sanity check as soon as possible!