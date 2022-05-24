Bagged Maybach S-Class and Bentley Conti GT Do Enjoy the Digital VIP (Life) Style

Over in the real world, Bentley and Mercedes-Maybach have real-world-like worries amid so many concurring crises. But across the virtual realm, a little bit of ‘bippu’ tomfoolery never hurt anyone, especially when a Conti GT coupe and S-Class limo look so darn polished when all chromed and blacked out.
Bentley, for example, is all about the long-awaited (and possibly fashionably late) Bentayga EWB ultra-luxury SUV or how their first-ever electric vehicle will be too fast for the well-being of its occupants. The Mercedes-Maybach sub-brand, meanwhile, needs to churn out even more cool stuff like the recent Haute Voiture concept or risk losing face to the parent company's newly minted, superior Mythos division.
Does it all matter when you see a bagged Bentley Continental GT looking all polished as if dressed up in black chrome and riding stanced on G-Corporation Luftbahn monoblocks? Or when next to “arguably one of the best grand tourer cars around” sits a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class that is just as low and polished on forged Rotiform ARO wheels? Not at all, especially since they are merely wishful thinking.
Elio Anzora, the virtual artist better known as jdmcarrenders on social media, again got a little sidetracked from the usual JDM style via this wild Euro duet and after those squeaky-clean Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86 widebody sports cars, he is now into European land yachts. Good for him, as we get to ogle at them freely and imagine the Japanese VIP Style parties these two could attend if anyone decided they should ever become real.
Sure, they might look a bit outrageous sitting so low to the ground that even ants would fear for their life. And an all-blacked-out design may be too close for comfort when speaking about the murdered-out niche, but the pixel master still made sure to keep them right at the edge of the precipice by way of allowing all that chrome to shine both on the body and the aftermarket wheelsets.
