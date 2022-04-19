VW Golf Datsun 280ZX Turbo Unintendedly Looks Like a Widebody JDM Scirocco

One of the last times we checked up on Henry Andrews’ prolific CGI imagination, the wannabe mashup rendering expert was trying to create a menacing, all-black Chevy Corvette Z06 x Caddy CTS-V joint venture as a potential XLR-V revival. Now he is taking another all-black look at something else.
Some virtual automotive artists love – up to an obsession point – certain industry niches. Others have a decidedly artsy style that will make them feel quirky to almost everyone. A few also play with outrageous CGI mashups to gain notoriety. But none of them so obstinately pursue a certain virtual path like the pixel master better known as photo.chopshop on social media.
Sure thing, he indeed has a prolific CGI imagination when it comes to mashups, as he usually churns out at least three or four digital projects per day. For example, in between the Chevy-Caddy mashup we just mentioned, and his newest excerpt of imagination stand no less than 14 virtual creations. Some of them are quite interesting – like the W108 Mercedes-Benz S-Class that looked just like a Ford Thunderbird two-door cabriolet.
Others just swell the social media reel without deserving any CGI thoughts, if you ask us, like a Jeep Cherokee that got turned into a little Daihatsu Rocky 4x4. Alas, we have a feeling this wannabe CGI expert is not only trying to improve his digital skills from a previously ultra-low point, but he might also be on a quest to mash together every single automotive model that lived on Planet Earth...
Anyway, the one piece of virtual fun that recently got our attention is an all-black Datsun 280ZX Turbo (we might be mistaken, as the author also mentioned the S30 and Z31 iterations, though) that got combined with the face of the legendary VW Golf Mk1. The result feels properly slammed and widebody as it even runs on matching black, deep-dish wheels but it also unintentionally looks as if the cool VW Scirocco decided it wanted to live a JDM life...
