BMW M4 CSL Adds Two Doors, Morphs Into Imagined Track-Ready M3 CSL Sedan

From special BMW Museum guided tours to Edition 50 M3 and M4s, plus the limited edition track-ready M4 CSL debuting with RWD and lots of carbon fiber, the choice was far, wide, and utterly expensive , as it turns out. But that was only across the real world, as the virtual realm also decided to have its own BMW M heroes.The virtually endless possibilities of imagination land gave us M4 CSLs looking too bland after a 3 Series LCI nose job, brutal M4 CSL redesigns making the track-ready monster wider, lower, and wickedly cooler and even an M4 Shooting Brake that digitally wanted to be part of the M division’s 50th-anniversary celebrations.As you can see, there is a lot of two-door M4 coupe love floating around the virtual realm, and even Italian thoroughbreds like the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio GTA morphed into a two-door Race edition coupe to show their M4 CSL appreciation. But what about the M3 , doesn’t it deserve a little bit of attention, also?Well, the virtual artist only known as superrenderscars on social media continues to explore the Bavarian depths of styling – but from a different CGI perspective, and after the CSL treatment was bestowed upon the G87 BMW M2 it is now time for us to jump a level, right up the compact executive car alley. So, here it is, even if only virtually – the 2023 BMW M3 CSL Sedan!Hopefully, the Bavarians will see it opportune to build this four-door counterpart in the real world as well… And we mean that to happen as fast as possible, not as part of the BMW M GmbH 60th anniversary celebrations from 2032!