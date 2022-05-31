BMW M4 CSL Adds Two Doors, Morphs Into Imagined Track-Ready M3 CSL Sedan

With the end of May turning blue, purple, and red to properly celebrate the 50th anniversary of BMW M GmbH, there was never a shortage of high-performance Bavarian news across the automotive industry.
From special BMW Museum guided tours to Edition 50 M3 and M4s, plus the limited edition track-ready M4 CSL debuting with RWD and lots of carbon fiber, the choice was far, wide, and utterly expensive, as it turns out. But that was only across the real world, as the virtual realm also decided to have its own BMW M heroes.
The virtually endless possibilities of imagination land gave us M4 CSLs looking too bland after a 3 Series LCI nose job, brutal M4 CSL redesigns making the track-ready monster wider, lower, and wickedly cooler and even an M4 Shooting Brake that digitally wanted to be part of the M division’s 50th-anniversary celebrations.
As you can see, there is a lot of two-door M4 coupe love floating around the virtual realm, and even Italian thoroughbreds like the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio GTA morphed into a two-door Race edition coupe to show their M4 CSL appreciation. But what about the M3, doesn’t it deserve a little bit of attention, also?
Well, the virtual artist only known as superrenderscars on social media continues to explore the Bavarian depths of styling – but from a different CGI perspective, and after the CSL treatment was bestowed upon the G87 BMW M2 it is now time for us to jump a level, right up the compact executive car alley. So, here it is, even if only virtually – the 2023 BMW M3 CSL Sedan!
Hopefully, the Bavarians will see it opportune to build this four-door counterpart in the real world as well… And we mean that to happen as fast as possible, not as part of the BMW M GmbH 60th anniversary celebrations from 2032!
