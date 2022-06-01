Vintage Pontiac Truck Might See Classic Pickup Fans Brimming With CGI Desire

The Pontiac Motor Division of General Motors was a purveyor of many things, including an emphasis on performance that “built excitement.” So, according to the precepts of the era, it focused on passenger cars more than anything else. But how about trucks?
Yeah, what about them? Didn’t Chevy and GMC have enough of them? Well, as it turns out, not at all – at least across the plains of “imagination land.” That interesting (albeit virtual) place is the home for Jim’s “photoshop’d 80s & 90s classics,” as we are dealing with the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media.
He continues to imagine wonderful new ways of improving our pickup truck dreams, this time around with renewed accent on vintage style. Fans of his Instagram reel already know that he primarily focuses on all things American and is also deeply passionate about creative niches. But throughout an incredible bonanza of modern off-road and sporty truck Single / Extended Cab impersonations, he kind of lost sight of the prior, classic ideas.
Those are now coming back with a CGI vengeance, and we need to say hello to the latest entry in the vintage pickup truck series of models that never were, but people would gladly pay for to become real. So, here is a vintage-styled restomod-like Pontiac pickup truck that looks like a great counterpart to the Chevy and GMC C/K series and proudly sits in the reel next to stuff like a quick GMC Sierra Syclone GT, Pontiac Firebird Trans Am pickup, Oldsmobile 442 truck, or the Buick light commercial vehicle that everybody would like to buy.
This vintage-style Pontiac pickup truck does not have an official name, and the styling is so instantly timeless that people started debating where the inspiration came from – advancing both C10 and Mopar influences, even though the pixel master says that at least the grille came directly from a 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix. Now, that could also mean the rest is open to dreamy interpretation, especially what’s hiding under the hood and sending all the oomph to the massive rear wheels…
