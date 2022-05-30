Base 2023 Acura Integra Wants to Give You Digital Thrills on a Budget

A much cheaper version of the new-gen Acura Integra would probably not appeal to many enthusiasts, and even if it did, most of them would simply paint the bumpers and give it new wheels.
Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped sugardesign_1 on Instagram from giving the 2023 Acura Integra a new base flavor, with the obvious approach that otherwise isn’t that common anymore nowadays.
Compared to the real Integra, this digital take has black plastic front and rear bumpers, and side skirts. The mirror caps follow a similar route, and the car rides on steel wheels. Rather surprisingly, the rendering artist decided that an entry-level Integra would have privacy windows all around and head- and taillights with LED tech, but you do know that wouldn’t be the case, don’t you?
While the internet keeps having its way with the styling, Acura started making the new Integra at the Marysville facility, in Ohio, earlier this month. This represents a first for the model, which hasn’t been put together in the United States before and it breathes the same air as the RDX, MDX, TLX, and NSX Type S, all of which come to life in the same factory.
The first units of the car will start arriving at dealers nationwide in early June, carrying an MSRP of $30,800, before the $1,095 destination charge. For the variant equipped with the stick shift, you are looking at a minimum of $35,800. Both transmissions, including the CVT, are coupled to a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, rated at 200 hp (203 ps / 149 kW) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque.
Depending on the model chosen, with the lineup comprising the Integra, Integra A-Spec, and Integra A-Spec with Technology Package with the CVT or 6MT, customers will get an array of gear, including the 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10.2-inch digital dials, heated front seats, synthetic leather upholstery, moonroof, and others.
Compared to the real Integra, this digital take has black plastic front and rear bumpers, and side skirts. The mirror caps follow a similar route, and the car rides on steel wheels. Rather surprisingly, the rendering artist decided that an entry-level Integra would have privacy windows all around and head- and taillights with LED tech, but you do know that wouldn’t be the case, don’t you?
While the internet keeps having its way with the styling, Acura started making the new Integra at the Marysville facility, in Ohio, earlier this month. This represents a first for the model, which hasn’t been put together in the United States before and it breathes the same air as the RDX, MDX, TLX, and NSX Type S, all of which come to life in the same factory.
The first units of the car will start arriving at dealers nationwide in early June, carrying an MSRP of $30,800, before the $1,095 destination charge. For the variant equipped with the stick shift, you are looking at a minimum of $35,800. Both transmissions, including the CVT, are coupled to a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, rated at 200 hp (203 ps / 149 kW) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque.
Depending on the model chosen, with the lineup comprising the Integra, Integra A-Spec, and Integra A-Spec with Technology Package with the CVT or 6MT, customers will get an array of gear, including the 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10.2-inch digital dials, heated front seats, synthetic leather upholstery, moonroof, and others.