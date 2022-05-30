Honda TR-V Looks CGI-Ready to Give Maverick Some Unibody Truck Headaches

Honda is trying to confuse the world just a tiny bit with the jump between HR-V and ZR-V nameplates across the North American, Chinese, or European markets. Alas, some people do see beyond the ruse and have their agenda.
So, let us set the record straight. There is a global, third-generation subcompact HR-V version, which arrived in Japan as the second-generation Vezel and is sold only outside North America. Meanwhile, the latter region is getting a separate, larger model for the 2023MY, based on the eleventh-gen Civic and tucked inside the compact crossover SUV segment.
It will also become available outside of North America – in China or Europe, for example – only there it will be sold under a newly-established ZR-V nameplate, slotted between the global HR-V and the legendary CR-V, and it will also sport a full hybrid powertrain as standard equipment. I hope that all real-world mysteries were settled because we are going to add something imaginary next.
Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, has decided that, in between a couple of Caddy pickup trucks (one based on the Lyriq EV and the other on the GMC Sierra plus Escalade-V), there is a need for even more pickup truck action. Only this time around, the possible targets of this wishful thinking Honda TR-V compact unibody pickup truck are crystal clear: Hyundai’s Santa Cruz, and above all, the hybrid Ford Maverick.
The base was snatched from outside the Honda camp – as the author explained it piggybacks on the Fiat Toro architecture – but that’s less important. Instead, what matters are the Honda ZR-V visual elements and the possible setup as a full hybrid unibody pickup truck! Well, if this were ever to become real, it would certainly give the equally sustainable Ford Maverick a cool run for its little truck money.
