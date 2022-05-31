Digital Buick El Camino Looks Like a Wide Plum Crazy Ute, Hides Major Secrets

Remember how the world’s biggest provider of specialty insurance for classic vehicles, Hagerty, also likes to dabble within the realm of virtual automotive reality? And that’s a big source of inspiration for others, as well.
The American lifestyle and automotive membership company collaborates with major pixel masters such as Abimelec Arellano (aka abimelecdesign) or Khyzyl Saleem (better known as the_kyza) for entire CGI series. The latter digital content creator has already wrapped up the episodic apparitions and has a throwback post to all of them embedded below if you want to refresh your memory.
Alternatively, if you already selected an all-time favorite and it was a clean yet stylish fully-electric Buick GNX that was rendered with a full carbon fiber widebody kit, you could also check out the digital project of automotive CGI artist Thiago Design, better known as thiagod3sign on social media, who is taking inspiration from fellow CGI experts the_kyza and rob3rtdesign.
The Buick influence is pretty clear as far as we can tell, given the GNX-inspired front end of this purple El Camino. But we still have no idea where the other digital content creator fits in (there is no related post across his reel, as far as we can tell). But that’s not the only secret of this Buick El Camino Ute mashup.
Another one would be that we are dealing with another fully electric creation, just like the carbon-fiber Buick GNX. The El Camino widebody aero kit is yet another tribute – but what is up with the Plum Crazy-like paintjob, or the “Stinger” moniker embedded within the El Camino Stinger Electric title? Is Kia supposed to fall in love with it and send out an EV6 powertrain gift or something like that?
So many questions, so few answers. And what is worse is that we are not even allowed a quick peek inside the cabin of this EV mashup restomod. Oh well, at least we know it rides slammed on contrasting black AL13 Wheel Design + Technik performance aftermarket wheels!
