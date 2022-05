Z06 Corvette SL 65 AMG Should Not Feel Like a Perfect CGI Black Series, but It Does

AMG

From hungry mid-engine Camaros that looked like they swallowed a C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 whole to imagined Chevy SS returns by way of four-door Z06s, and from sixth-generation Dodge Vipers unofficially taking a jab at the FPC mid-engine wonder to hunkered down Nissan minivans going on a Vossen Z06 quest, anything goes, it seems.And Henry Andrews, the virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, who has a prolific imagination when it comes to CGI mashups, could not stay away from “America’s sports car” for long. Before this, he even thought of a Z06 Corvette X Caddy CTS-V to present a carbon fiber-clad XLR-V revival, among others.But this time around, the new record-holding naturally-aspirated flat-plane crankshaft kid on the block takes a healthy dose of CGI Mercedes-Benz steroids by way of mixing its style with the R230-generation SL 65 Black Series . And, oddly enough, it’s not murdered-out to fully complete the transformation, but rather dressed up in a dark shade of green and wearing some interesting aftermarket shoes… err, sorry, wheels, plus a little bit of wider flares.Well, as far as this pixel master is concerned, too many mysteries will remain unsolved. Some, if not most, have to do with all-black mashups – which might sound better in theory but are times worse than this matte green Z06 AMG. Just take a look at the other recent ideas shared by the digital content creator that we tucked away in the gallery above! Then, just dare say you do not agree with a fan’s assessment that “again…I like this. I shouldn’t, but I do!”