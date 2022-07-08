Twin-Turbo BBC Mazda RX-7 Drags Turbo New Edge Mustang, Someone Gets Walked

The mirage of automotive racing is an encompassing passion. Sometimes, it gets the better of us, sometimes the worse. For example, these battles should always be confined to the safer venues of racing circuits and dragstrips.
Alas, we all understand that’s not always possible – or even wanted. And there have always been people who profit from it, directly or indirectly. The videographer behind the Can I be Frank channel on YouTube is one of them, as he is in the habit of presenting all sorts of street shenanigans that endanger everyone – and we strongly disagree with that.
Luckily, he also has moments of lucidity, like the recent one when he presents us with a few day and night races held in the right place – at the dragstrip. One of the latest features (embedded below, uploaded on July 7th, 2022) is brought to us from the well-known residency of Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida. And it initially focuses on a couple of heavy hitters but then spirals down into sitcom territory.
But let us explain. So, the gist of this short, three-minute-something video is that a feisty, turbocharged New Edge Ford Mustang dared to challenge one of the legends of the quarter-mile drag racing circuit. That would be Rick Prospero’s beloved twin-turbo big-block Chevy-swapped “Green Mamba” V8-powered Mazda RX-7! Well, the skirmish, which is not presented in the best POV (sitting on the track is not that great for us, really!) ended swiftly.
With the daring New Edge Ford Mustang making a fool of itself, of course – by way of an 8.42s loss to Mazda’s fulminant 7.86s pass! But wait, there is more of this Blue Oval as it dukes it out next (at the 0:59 mark) with a Chevy Camaro… and even that one teaches it a 7.91s to 8.28s lesson. Then, from then on, the bonus races – featuring a set of allegedly cool JDM-style rides (Lexus IS SportCross, Honda Civic hatch, Subie Forester) break down into unintended comedy…
