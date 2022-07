Twin-Turbo BBC Mazda RX-7 Drags Turbo New Edge Mustang, Someone Gets Walked

Alas, we all understand that’s not always possible – or even wanted. And there have always been people who profit from it, directly or indirectly. The videographer behind the Can I be Frank channel on YouTube is one of them, as he is in the habit of presenting all sorts of street shenanigans that endanger everyone – and we strongly disagree with that.Luckily, he also has moments of lucidity, like the recent one when he presents us with a few day and night races held in the right place – at the dragstrip. One of the latest features (embedded below, uploaded on July 7th, 2022) is brought to us from the well-known residency of Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida. And it initially focuses on a couple of heavy hitters but then spirals down into sitcom territory.But let us explain. So, the gist of this short, three-minute-something video is that a feisty, turbocharged New Edge Ford Mustang dared to challenge one of the legends of the quarter-mile drag racing circuit. That would be Rick Prospero’s beloved twin-turbo big-block Chevy-swapped “ Green Mamba ” V8-powered Mazda RX-7! Well, the skirmish, which is not presented in the best POV (sitting on the track is not that great for us, really!) ended swiftly.With the daring New Edge Ford Mustang making a fool of itself, of course – by way of an 8.42s loss to Mazda’s fulminant 7.86s pass! But wait, there is more of this Blue Oval as it dukes it out next (at the 0:59 mark) with a Chevy Camaro… and even that one teaches it a 7.91s to 8.28s lesson. Then, from then on, the bonus races – featuring a set of allegedly cool JDM-style rides (Lexus IS SportCross, Honda Civic hatch, Subie Forester) break down into unintended comedy…