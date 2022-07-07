All-New 2024 Honda Accord Comes Alive Digitally, Looks More American Than a Ford Taurus

The Honda Accord nameplate is relentless. It’s one of the best-selling cars in the world, regardless of body style, and we’re willing to bet that it’s going to survive the EV revolution too, even though the upcoming next-generation model will still employ internal combustion engines.
You might not know this, but the Accord has been around since 1976 and it is now in its tenth generation. That’s right, tenth, including the model launched back in 2018, which has since been updated (in 2021).
What’s great is that the recipe for the Accord has never changed. Honda has always focused on practicality, reliability and fuel efficiency, to the point where they’ve perfected the mid-size sedan. As a family car, unless you actually need an SUV, there’s almost nothing bad you can say about the Accord, at least not objectively.
Recently, we started seeing Honda testing a heavily camouflaged mid-size sedan prototype, which could only be the eleventh-generation Accord, set to arrive next year as a 2024 model.
The camouflage isn’t all that thick, which is why various digital artists have already managed to sketch out the car with a reasonable degree of accuracy. The best we’ve seen so far is this one, from Kolesa, a rendering that seems to follow all the lines presented by the prototype, although some aspects remain hypothetical.
Another interesting aspect regarding this rendering is the rear end design, which actually reminds us of the Audi A7 Sportback, although the taillights, while similarly shaped, are a lot slimmer in the Audi.
As for what we can expect in terms of powertrains, we know that Honda is looking to put a greater emphasis on hybridization, which hopefully means that the next-gen Accord hybrid will pack more horsepower.
