1934 Ford Model BB Truck Gets Digitally Stylish yet Tough Ahead of Real-World Build

While General Motors has finally managed to exert domination over full-size truck deliveries after the first six months of the year, we can all bet that Ford’s F-Series will rebound. It always does.
So, it would be easily understood why most pickup truck enthusiasts want to go out on a build project with the winning team – thus, naturally, the Fs of then and now are always fair game when it comes to customization and personalization desires. But frankly, it was about time someone focused on older trucks as well.
Most Blue Oval classic pickup truck aficionados do not dwell below the 1948 model year because that’s when the original F-Series – back then known as the Ford Bonus-Built – appeared. Alas, Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, takes us on yet another quick journey of rendering-to-reality discovery and focuses on a different kind of ‘BB.’
That would be a 1934 Ford Model BB (which, logically, replaced the Model AA since 1932) heavy commercial vehicle – as showcased by the use of dually wheels for the rear axle. However, this is not your regular digital pre-visualization idea ahead of the real-world build project’s start. Instead, the quick little video embedded below serves as an appetizer, with the pixel master promising “this build will be crazy,” and advising everyone to “stay tuned (as) I will be uploading the updates about this project.”
Now, let us discuss what may be going on (at first sight) with the ’34 BB that will act as a restomod calling card for CSG Customs, an aftermarket outlet based out of Ohio which believes that “not all body shops were created equal.” That is going to be more than obvious once their daring Ford truck project is finished - complete with a stunning two-tone burgundy and black paintjob, plus those beefy wheels and off-road tires!
