Honda Prologue Electric Crossover SUV Unofficially Repacks CR-V Into a Blazer EV

We have known since April that Honda and GM teamed to flaunt affordable electric compact crossover SUVs, and in May, we already got teased about an upcoming 2024 Prologue. But, surprise, surprise, it was a bit posher.
The Japanese automaker showcased a rakish crossover SUV that seemed to have lots in common with the Cadillac Lyriq luxury crossover, so it was only logical that it would be produced alongside – at the General Motors Spring Hill assembly plant in Tennessee. Alas, let us not forget that teasers are a bit deceptive.
As such, with help from our spy photographer partners, we soon noticed that Honda’s upcoming 2024 Prologue has more similarities with the Equinox EV and Blazer EV releases from Chevrolet than with the Lyriq – which is not necessarily a surprise since all of them share the BEV3 electric vehicle platform and Ultium technology without making too much of an EV fuss. So, how is the Prologue going to be styled?
Well, as far as the OEM calendar is concerned, we still need to wait a little while longer to find out. But automotive virtual artists are always keen to share our impatience and Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based pixel master better known as KDesign AG on social media, is now seeking to paint in CGI the teasers and spy shots about Honda's next EV.
Naturally, to avoid a CGI hodgepodge, the digital expert had to settle on just one GM sibling – and he obviously chose the recently announced 2024 Chevy Blazer EV to serve as the foundation of his imagined future crossover electric from Honda – the Prologue. Well, we appreciate the bluntness, though we also need to take all this with a big pinch of salt.
Not that we do not trust Honda and GM to push through with their partnership but rather we are not so sure that a CR-V-sized Prologue will have more stuff in common with the mid-size Blazer EV rather than its compact Equinox EV sibling…
