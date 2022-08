BMW Designers Get Schooled by Rendering Artist, New X3 Looks Miles Better in CGI Attire

So far, we have seen it testing in different environments, with the prototypes wearing heavy camouflage to keep the new design a secret until the time is right. The vinyl stickers unofficially came off, too, in a few renderings, and it was the internet that has had its way with it once more.A very unrealistic take on the 2024 BMW X3, the latest computer-generated images came from tedoradze.giorgi on Instagram and are a very interesting proposal. The front and rear ends have a more futuristic approach, with much slimmer lighting units, bigger kidney grille, and a few squared styling elements. The profile has remained about the same, although the roofline appears to be a bit less sloping than the one of the real deal.Speaking of realistic approaches, we covered one earlier this summer, and it was based on real spy shots. Save for a few details, the renderings looked almost spot-on, proving a nice glimpse into the design of the brand’s upcoming rival to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and other premium compact crossovers.It is expected to still be offered with internal combustion engines, which should be joined by the usual plug-in hybrid alternatives and battery-electric variants. This generation will be the last one to be powered by fossil fuels. The family will be topped by the full-blown M models and will be completed by the more expensive, yet less practical X4, with the coupe crossover likely following it a few months after the unveiling.