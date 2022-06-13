“Two-Face” Audi A6 Allroad Seems a Bit More Than a Slammed Digital Hero/Villain

Harvey Dent, or Two-Face – as he is more commonly known among DC enthusiasts – is a supervillain usually associated with the company’s well-known Batman superhero. So, would the character establish an in-universe family to ever need a grocery-getting station wagon?
That’s a tough question to answer when you know this “person” is merely wishful thinking. But perhaps Two-Face was not even the focus of this recent CGI feature from Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who has created this digital super-wagon. Maybe it’s part of an ongoing series.
So, fans of this pixel master might have noticed that, in between a couple of commissions for a popular Skoda Tudor two-door coupe to feature a mid-size CGI revival in time to feistily join the Superb family and a wishful thinking Rolls-Royce supercar that looked bold enough to give even Bugatti the shivers, the digital content creator returned to one of his biggest virtual passions: imaginative black and white portrayals.
Back then, he rekindled the love for half-white-half-black CGI models with a digitally-slammed, full widebody Toyota 4Runner that wanted to breach the barrier of monochromatic styles. Now, he is back with a more traditional split-middle take on the “two-face” matters, courtesy of an Audi A6 Allroad that goes against the crossover duties with help from a slammed attitude and an original body kit. Interestingly, the white-and-black atmosphere is not painted – but rather digitally wrapped.
Now, perhaps that is just what the CGI doctor ordered for the crazy DC hero turned villain and obsessed with the conflict between good and evil. If Warner Bros ever decides to give this character his own HBO Max series, maybe it would even become the best enticement for the Ingolstadt-based Audi to jump comic book-inspired ships and abandon the Marvel continuum…
So, fans of this pixel master might have noticed that, in between a couple of commissions for a popular Skoda Tudor two-door coupe to feature a mid-size CGI revival in time to feistily join the Superb family and a wishful thinking Rolls-Royce supercar that looked bold enough to give even Bugatti the shivers, the digital content creator returned to one of his biggest virtual passions: imaginative black and white portrayals.
Back then, he rekindled the love for half-white-half-black CGI models with a digitally-slammed, full widebody Toyota 4Runner that wanted to breach the barrier of monochromatic styles. Now, he is back with a more traditional split-middle take on the “two-face” matters, courtesy of an Audi A6 Allroad that goes against the crossover duties with help from a slammed attitude and an original body kit. Interestingly, the white-and-black atmosphere is not painted – but rather digitally wrapped.
Now, perhaps that is just what the CGI doctor ordered for the crazy DC hero turned villain and obsessed with the conflict between good and evil. If Warner Bros ever decides to give this character his own HBO Max series, maybe it would even become the best enticement for the Ingolstadt-based Audi to jump comic book-inspired ships and abandon the Marvel continuum…