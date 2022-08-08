Nissan “400Z Roadster” Has Four Wipers to Keep Its Tiny Windshield Digitally Clean

Now that we can finally get our hands on the latest Nissan Z, all is fair in sports car love and CGI war, it seems. Including taking the ‘topless’ idea to new, virtual extremes.
Much has been said about the seventh generation Nissan Z, from the first official hints back in 2018 to the present, when it can finally do battle with the German-engineered and Austria-built Toyota GR Supra, among others. But if there is one enduring constant, that would be the CGI love expressed by virtual automotive artists.
One of them – Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, has fallen head over CGI heels for this Z iteration. So much so that every now and then, he just abandons the “Touring the world!” periplus where he makes everything a station wagon or a Shooting Brake in favor of some harmless ‘topless’ action. This is because he simply undresses the Z coupe to imagine an open-top sports car.
Sometimes it is a “400Z Cabrio” that oozes summer excitement or just digitally looks sporty and posh. Other times stranger things happen. Such is the case with this new “Nissan Fairlady 400Z Roadster” that has no less than four wipers to keep it digitally clean! Well, sort of, as we could easily do without them and imagine driving only in fair weather – just to have a chance at owning a Nissan Z with baby side windows and a tiny windshield!
Alas, as always with this pixel master’s build projects, although everything looks almost life-like, this will probably remain just CGI wishful thinking. Indeed, a racked Nissan Z with these proportions would not be too practical even if it looks ready to win a vintage Roadster beauty pageant! Dreams, dreams, what can you do with or without them?
One of them – Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, has fallen head over CGI heels for this Z iteration. So much so that every now and then, he just abandons the “Touring the world!” periplus where he makes everything a station wagon or a Shooting Brake in favor of some harmless ‘topless’ action. This is because he simply undresses the Z coupe to imagine an open-top sports car.
Sometimes it is a “400Z Cabrio” that oozes summer excitement or just digitally looks sporty and posh. Other times stranger things happen. Such is the case with this new “Nissan Fairlady 400Z Roadster” that has no less than four wipers to keep it digitally clean! Well, sort of, as we could easily do without them and imagine driving only in fair weather – just to have a chance at owning a Nissan Z with baby side windows and a tiny windshield!
Alas, as always with this pixel master’s build projects, although everything looks almost life-like, this will probably remain just CGI wishful thinking. Indeed, a racked Nissan Z with these proportions would not be too practical even if it looks ready to win a vintage Roadster beauty pageant! Dreams, dreams, what can you do with or without them?