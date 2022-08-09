2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Revealed in Unofficial Renderings Has Beefy yet Colorful Looks

With the next generation Ford Ranger out in the open and the king of the mid-size truck market Toyota Tacoma looming on the horizon, it was only a matter of time before GM also made a pickup move. Or, better said, moves.
Late last month, Chevrolet finally released the first pictures and details about the 31XX-2 architecture 2023 Colorado, a mid-size pickup truck that has a debatable “all-new” moniker attached to it. Alas, these sturdy vehicles rarely need a full redesign of their platforms to carry the momentum forward. Instead, a fresh look, more cabin amenities than ever, and a beefy powertrain will usually suffice.
That could be the case with the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado but let us not forget that GMC will have its Canyon sibling out and about soon, as well. The latter has been teased in beefy AT4X trim since April, a few good months before its sibling was even unveiled. Still, there is no sight of the 2023 Canyon just yet – not in the real world, at least.
Over across the digital realm, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have imagined the looks of the unreleased tough sibling of the “all-new” 2023 Chevy Colorado truck. And the next-generation mid-size truck’s introduction of the rugged AT4X trim level seems promising, at least as far as the teasers and unofficial renderings are concerned.
They’re all neatly bundled together in the YT outlet’s recent video (embedded below), and the imagined 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X comes forward with a bundle of POVs: front three quarters, dead front, and cockpit view. Even better, the channel’s virtual artist has not forgotten about the unofficial color palette presentation, either.
As always, do take all these renderings with a grain of salt, but at least the wait to find out if they were right or wrong is not going to be long as the official reveal date is set for August 11th.
