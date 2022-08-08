Dodge Durango Hellcat Virtually Dresses in Widebody Attire to Feel Timely Yet Again

Right now, a 2022 Dodge Durango kicks off at less than $38k for the base SXT with rear-wheel drive, and one cannot even go beyond the $69k MSRP threshold because the SRT 392 is now the new limit. Sadly, there is no more 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat…
Granted, we already knew that, as Dodge was careful to warn us from the very beginning this hulking three-row SUV with the curb weight of a Great White (over 5,710 lbs. or 2,590 kg) will only be available for the 2021 model year. So, those who snatched a 710-horsepower example to laugh in the face of Jeep Trackhawk enthusiasts can pat themselves on the back and proceed to play with this family hauler slash collectible.
But what to do with it once it is inside the garage to make it feel timely over and over again? Well, some will be keen to race it against everyone and anything, including the big-whale GMC Hummer EV (which has a curb weight of no less than 9,046 lbs./4,103 kg!) and the legendary Mercedes-AMG G 63 to show them a high-performance three-row family SUV can still be lighter than any of them.
Alternatively, there is an entire aftermarket world waiting and willing to change anything about it. But perhaps we still cannot make up one's mind. No worries, we have a tuning proposal as well – albeit it is only a digital one, stemming from the prolific mind of Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko.
Better known as kelsonik on social media, this pixel master now has decided to drop the CGI Shadow Line party for a bit of widebody glam. No sooner said than done and this striped Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat seems a bit lowered than before while riding on posh yet sporty deep dish aftermarket wheels and sporting beefier CGI fenders.
So, does the imagined tuning feel just right, or is it too plain and subtle for what this hulking SUV is all about?
