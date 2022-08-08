Virtual Mercedes-Benz G-Class Hot Rod Flaunts Custom Blown Looks and F1 Secret

Hot Rods do not necessarily have a well-established definition and a set of criteria that does not allow a little bit of play with the paradigm. However, some things can only exist across the digital automotive plains…
HotCars, a “go-to car site for (car) enthusiasts,” has an enduring partnership with a couple of celebrity automotive virtual artists. Among them, Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, is usually faster (pun intended) with sports car digital projects. Yep, think of Rolls-Royce supercars and you'll get the point.
Alas, when it comes to trucks (Lambo pickups or Baja Cybertrucks, it doesn't matter), that is the fief of Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media, who was recently given free rein over an interesting idea. The gist was to have the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class transformed in a novel way – and they thought about a “little Hot Rod twist.”
Well, as is obvious from the gallery above and the CGI video reel embedded below, this obviously spiraled out of control and into a slammed widebody base of overachieving. So, the artist says he quickly came up with “this abomination” – which may or may not be a G-Wagen and/or Hot Rod fan’s cup of tea.
As far as we are concerned, a slammed widebody G-Class with a custom blower engine, bespoke scoop, unique rear wheel panels, humongous LD97 Forged wheels shod in Toyo R888Rs, for sure stands out in any crowd! Plus, that is just peeling the surface of this rendering, and when digging deeper, there are many more secrets to be revealed – such as carbon fiber air dams on each side behind the lateral windows, or the rear Brabham BT chassis exhaust, just as if it’s Formula One time all over again! Now, that’s creative thinking…
