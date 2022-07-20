Wild Chevy Nova SS Acts Like a Carbon Digital Restomod, Clad in Red and Chrome

First titled Chevrolet Chevy II, then graduating to a Nova nameplate, this was one of the coolest small automobiles manufactured by the General Motors division. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we come bearing examples.
Five generations of Chevy II/Novas were produced between 1961 and 1979, then from 1985 to 1988 as the S-car-based revival but of course automotive enthusiasts only have eyes for a singular version: Nova SS. It graduated from a simple trim option into a fully-fledged performance package back in 1968 and it became one of the smallest muscle cars to come out of Detroit.
Naturally, the love for the third-generation Nova grew exponentially, and it never ceased to exist even today – though it is also only expressed virtually, sometimes. And we have a couple of very conclusive examples from Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who takes us on a quick journey of double wishful thinking discovery.
Fans of this pixel master’s social media reel already know the CGI expert has a soft spot for the little ones – he loves both Chevy Nova and Fox Body Mustangs (almost) equally. Alas, sometimes he also tends to favor just one of them. Thus, on a couple of occasions, he imagined a crazy Chevy Nova SS restomod project that would subtly shine brightly like an LED star to better stand out in any GM-loving crowd.
So, his vision for the modernized Nova SS includes stuff like LED emblems for the front (white) and rear (crimson) SS markings, among others. Of course, he also likes immortal classic cars like this Chevy as wide and low as possible, along with “some more current touches.” In one Nova SS case, that means a fully exposed all-carbon fiber body for the black example, along with matching BBS wheels dressed up with burgundy lug nut spikes to bode well for the colored brake calipers.
Plus, of course, there is also a contrasting full roll cage to play the CGI game against the black leather interior. But perhaps that is way too modern for a diehard Nova SS fan’s taste. So, he also produced a second version of the “crazy” build, all dressed up in red and chrome (including the BBS wheels) and with no roll cage in sight. Still, I wonder, is the carbon fiber still present under the paint, or not?
