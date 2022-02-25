Snakeskin Camo Twin-Turbo Ford Mustang Is Not Your Average Fox Body CGI Restomod

Just like fashion, people also obsessively return to the things they like the most. And that is entirely valid for automotive virtual artists as well. Especially the ones with a knack for Fox Body projects.
Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, is one of the lucky ones. He not only gives us figments of his imagination in the form of wishful thinking digital creations. But he is also called to duty for pre-visualization attempts of models that will undergo massive changes in the real world.
And, for connoisseurs, he is also a herald of all things related to Fox Body's third-generation Ford Mustangs. Naturally, after a rather lengthy period of cooking up different other stuff – like all-black C10s, slammed Novas (SS, of course), properly vintage Shelby GT350s, or even chromed silver and gold El Caminos – he is back with yet another cool Fox Body.
When he is not solicited to deliver something that will jump from CGI into the real world, he always lets his imagination run rampant. This is probably also the case here, as there are slim chances anyone will dare to attempt such a preposterous build in real life. Besides, the author also did not signal this to be of the rendering-to-reality variety.
So, what we have here is a Fox Body third-generation Ford Mustang restomod. The CGI project will stand out in any digital crowd primarily because of the snakeskin-like camouflage pattern on the body. But that is not all, folks.
Instead, this little ‘Stang rides closer to the ground than physically possible. And comes with a “crazy wide-body.” Just to make sure those massive copper wheels get properly covered. Also, there is no hood to hide the engine surprise, which comes with a twin-turbo V8 flavor. Naturally, the pixel master leaves just one important question unanswered: how much hp for the beast?
