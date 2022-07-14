Toyota RAV4 Dakar Concept Has the Right CGI-to-Reality Attitude on Metrix HDs

Honda just unveiled the sixth-generation CR-V in a bid to prepare to reclaim North American compact crossover SUV supremacy from the Toyota RAV4. But, as it turns out, the latter already wants to conquer new heights.
Nice to know that sometimes even compact crossover SUVs get a little bit of aftermarket love and when that’s not enough, things can easily spiral out of control in the best possible off-road way! So, here is a case in point to be had from the collaboration between Basel Masri, the Jordanian automotive CGI artist better known as baselvisions on social media, and the fifteen52 ‘wheels, performance, motorsport’ family.
In a couple of recent posts made on social media, they jointly and proudly said that “what started out as a plan for a mild street build turned into this: a widebody rally-ready body-in-white RAV4 built to compete on color matched Metrix HDs.” Well, the “rally all the things” fifteen52 x baselvisions RAV4 Dakar concept is not yet a real-world build but we are certainly hoping this is yet another cool CGI-to-reality story.
At the moment, they are dealing with “mundane” stuff like debating with the fan base the possibility of adding a livery or just leaving it plain white. After all, most of the other details, such as the extended ride height that is fit for jumping rocks and dunes, along with all the other bits and pieces that make this a true off-road monster, have already been expertly handled by the CGI brush of the virtual artist.
Too bad the authors were a bit scrimpy on RAV4 details. So, we are left wondering what all-terrain tire size is wrapped around the matching-white aftermarket wheel setup, along with an eager desire to better understand what could be going on under the hood and below the body to make them all confident it could go side by side with real off-road motorsport hoots…
