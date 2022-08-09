Custom 1958 Chevy Corvette Virtually Mesmerizes Ahead of SEMA Show Reveal

Does it get any more classic than a vintage Chevy Corvette makeover that will be ready for a SEMA Show reveal? And yet, here it is, another example of how the aftermarket world can mesmerize us with just a couple of custom renderings.
Much has been said about the connection between “America’s sports car” and the aftermarket world. But sometimes, you do not need to hear about it after the ‘blank canvas to make it your own’ deed is already done – as visualization experts are always eager to stoke our imagination ahead of time.
Such is the case with Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who is a veritable expert in taking us on quick journeys of rendering-to-reality discovery, including with a SEMA Show twist. The pixel master regularly showcases his car artwork on social media, and in between a couple of wishful thinking projects, there is always the chance to find something that will eventually jump from the virtual realm into the real world.
Traditionally, some of these CGI-to-reality projects are handled alongside a little outlet called Customs by Lopez, a venue run by Ricardo Lopez that specializes in custom auto body, paint, metal work, interiors, and full restorations. However, when we say small, we do not also mean unknown because the aftermarket shop (which recently turned 20) has a history both with Brito and with SEMA Show creations.
This year they are going to be present in Las Vegas yet again, and we can already ogle at their build project – even if only virtually, courtesy of the CGI expert. Luckily, we do not just get to stare at the (almost) perfect convertible lines of this custom 1958 Chevy Corvette as the digital author also gives us a quick rundown of the upcoming build’s specifications. So, the unique bodywork and trim will also bode well for a bespoke chassis and “LS3/ 4L80E drive train package.”
