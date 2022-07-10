Chinese "Surrounding Reality" Autopilot Takes Human Driver for a 16-Mile Test Ride

The Chinese EV maker, which celebrated the 200,000 car sales landmark this June, released a video of the testing on its official Twitter channel. Xpeng is aiming to become one of the world’s leading electric car makers, and they are running massive campaigns to spread globally. Currently, they have 18 dealerships in Norway and three in Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands.
Shot inside an Xpeng P5 model as the test car, the reality-style video gives us an idea of what the future of automotive travel might be. The self-driving capabilities of the vehicle face off against live traffic. The video shows the “industry-first” Surrounding Reality display on the dashboard. It is a 3D animation of nearby cars and road conditions, such as congestions and traffic lights. Although it seems like a standard navigation system, the CNGP gathers live data using its LiDAR sensors rather than external sources.
As seen in the footage, the autopilot technology requires no human intervention, even during the higher skill-demanding maneuvers, such as changing several lanes or exiting the main road. It even apologizes for braking too hard after it stops the car when an oncoming scooter is detected. Also, the system warns of various events along the road, including other vehicle movements and anticipating its own maneuvers.
The 26-kilometer (16-mile) ride video is the second CNGP test made public by Xpeng. A few days before this release, the company’s CEO sat in the driver’s seat and let the autopilot drive around. According to Xpeng’s claims, human intervention was needed only once during the test (video at the end of the article).
The Chinese EV maker, established in 2014, is pushing hard to get relevant authorities to approve its navigation solution for public use on the cars it produces by the end of the third quarter of 2022.
Join a drive from XPENG HQ to the city center, navigated by our latest smart driver-assistance navigation function, City NGP - in ONE TAKE! #BuiltByXPENG #SmartMobility pic.twitter.com/uuVfFmLKLn— XPENG (@XPengMotors) July 4, 2022
XPENG’s upcoming driver assistance function City NGP challenged by its CEO in a test drive. What does the CEO think about it? Click to watch.#BuiltByXPENG #SmartMobility pic.twitter.com/ra1buNVnwo— XPENG (@XPengMotors) July 2, 2022