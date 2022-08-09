Digital Seven-Seat 2024 Lexus TX Flaunts Colorful 3-Row Looks to Obliviate the RX L

When Lexus introduced the fifth generation of the TNGA-K-based luxury crossover SUV, RX fans were left with just the option of five seats as no RX L is looming on the horizon anymore. No worries, though, there is a solution to the predicament.
Some say that waiting (a lot, because of you know who, especially) for the all-new Lexus RX might be too painful and not that worthy in the end – especially since families are now left without the option to snatch the bigger RX L with space for additional seats. But Lexus has thought about it and will not leave them hanging in the air.
Since April we have known that Toyota’s luxury arm has been developing a flagship crossover – dubbed “TX” – that will presumably act as a family-oriented rival for BMW’s odd split-headlight X7. But since there’s already a viable option to fight off the Bavarians and other luxury SUVs, the 2023 Lexus LX, perhaps the first-ever ‘TX’ might serve a different purpose.
According to the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have eagerly imagined the looks of the unreleased flagship-level family-oriented premium SUV, the all-new 2024 Lexus TX could be a direct replacement for the fourth-generation Lexus RX L three-row version. And their two cents on the matter are that it will be produced on the same architecture used by Toyota for its Highlander and RX models but with additional powertrain options.
As hinted by trademarks, the Lexus TX might also arrive as a 550h+ model, which equates to a plug-in hybrid option. Alas, until the TX becomes official, all we can do is check out the channel’s latest imagined version, with the outlet trying to figure out everything based on teasers, leaks, and trademark applications. Plus, as always, there is also a bundle of unofficial colors to showcase the entire luxury seven-seat palette of choices.
