2024 Lexus TX Flagship Crossover Reportedly in the Works as BMW X7 Rival

Lexus’ high-riding family in the United States is vast and spans from the UX, NX, and RX, to the GX and LX. These models, together with their derivatives, give Toyota’s luxury brand enough reach to appeal to most new car buyers, but they are simply not enough.
As a result, the company is now looking to expand the lineup by introducing a new flagship crossover. The model is understood to have been christened the Lexus TX, AutoNews reports, quoting unnamed sources, and it will be a direct rival to the likes of the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.
The luxury cruiser will have three rows of seats and will sit above the RX L, sporting a bigger footprint. Dealers have demanded such a vehicle for quite some time now, and if the report is correct, then it will launch towards the end of next year or in early 2024. Nonetheless, until official confirmation,xx we’d take everything with the proverbial pinch of salt, including its rumored construction.
Speaking of which, the so-called Lexus TX is understood to be based on the Toyota Grand Highlander, in turn, a longer version of the Highlander. This one is rumored to go on sale in the United States roughly six months before the TX arrives, in mid-2023, the quoted news outlet claims, and both should be assembled at Princeton, Indiana, with the factory said to receive a cash injection in excess of $800 million.
Commenting on the rumor was the chairman of the Lexus National Dealer Advisory Council, John Iacono, who told AutoNews the following: “The only vehicle that we have right now in that size is the RX L. It’s done a nice job for us, but it’s not the vehicle we’re waiting for. The design and who the TX will attract is a much younger buyer than what we have now – younger buyers in their 40s or 50s with families – and those are buyers we need in our showrooms. The vehicle is going to do just that. It’s everything we want it to be.”
We reached out to Lexus hoping to find out more about the rumored TX, and we will be updating this story, or write a new one, depending on what they have to say about it – assuming that they are willing to comment on the topic.
The luxury cruiser will have three rows of seats and will sit above the RX L, sporting a bigger footprint. Dealers have demanded such a vehicle for quite some time now, and if the report is correct, then it will launch towards the end of next year or in early 2024. Nonetheless, until official confirmation,xx we’d take everything with the proverbial pinch of salt, including its rumored construction.
Speaking of which, the so-called Lexus TX is understood to be based on the Toyota Grand Highlander, in turn, a longer version of the Highlander. This one is rumored to go on sale in the United States roughly six months before the TX arrives, in mid-2023, the quoted news outlet claims, and both should be assembled at Princeton, Indiana, with the factory said to receive a cash injection in excess of $800 million.
Commenting on the rumor was the chairman of the Lexus National Dealer Advisory Council, John Iacono, who told AutoNews the following: “The only vehicle that we have right now in that size is the RX L. It’s done a nice job for us, but it’s not the vehicle we’re waiting for. The design and who the TX will attract is a much younger buyer than what we have now – younger buyers in their 40s or 50s with families – and those are buyers we need in our showrooms. The vehicle is going to do just that. It’s everything we want it to be.”
We reached out to Lexus hoping to find out more about the rumored TX, and we will be updating this story, or write a new one, depending on what they have to say about it – assuming that they are willing to comment on the topic.