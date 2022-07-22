Waiting for the New Lexus RX Might Be Painfully Long and Not That Worthy

We took a last ride in the 2022 Lexus RX450h F-Sport and saw how this premium SUV aged compared with other cars on the market. Of course, some of its features and functions might be dated already, but are these so old that you may call them "ancient?" The answer is yes and no.
While some of its features look ridiculous right now, some are advanced enough to be called modern even three years after the facelifted version was introduced in 2019. Lexus could have sold this luxurious SUV for years to come, and nobody would have complained about its features. But Lexus tries to stay ahead of the competition. After all, even though the RX is a hot cake in the sales in its segment, it can be reached and overtaken by other brands.
They say we shouldn't judge a book by its cover, and the RX450h F-sport is an excellent example. Thanks to its LED adaptive headlights and the futuristic, almost Star Trek spaceship-like design, its look is much more modern than many of its contenders launched last year. Yeah, you too, i7! Its angular shapes, swept-back headlights, floating-roof design, and big chunky wheels have a traditional look for a 2024 vehicle. Oh, wait, we're still in '22...
Grabbing the steering wheel gave us a pleasant sensation... until the pinkie of the right hand hit something. Oh, no! That's the cruise control stalk, stuck behind the wheel and looking as awkward as socks in sandals. I've seen cars worth the price of RX450h's wheels with better integration for this feature than this luxurious SUV.
But let's move on to the infotainment unit. Finally, Lexus brought the touch-screen display on the market, but it is positioned so far that the driver has to lean forward to reach it. And trust me, you don't want to leave these seats. They are one of the best on the market: they offer great support and no pressure points on the body. Some say they're crafted by elves.
Mark&Levinson is top-notch. I don't mind that it has a CD slot. The sound-wizard asked for it so you could hear everything as clearly as possible. It might make a difference for the finest audiophiles in the country. Finally, there is a charging pad at the bottom of the center stack, aka the best place to forget your phone when leaving the car.
The main difference between the model we tested in Europe and the one available in the States is the active anti-roll bars. Those are amazing! Lexus, you should be ashamed for not providing them. This feature is available on the F-Sport version and keeps the tall SUV flat during high-speed cornering. It is simply stunning! It's like driving a sports car! Still, the adaptive dampers are available, making most of the potholes in the road feel like some distant hump, even if the vehicle is fitted with 20" alloys. From where I'm standing, they look light years better than many Forgiato wheels.
As for the drivetrain, Lexus already announced that the next generation (which was launched but didn't enter production as of July 2022) will lose the naturally-aspirated V6. At first sight, that's a pity since its tune is fantastic. This exceptional sound is made thanks to the Atkinson cycle, and we should have it as a WhatsApp notification sound. No pops and bangs, just a consistent whoaaaaam!
envious neighbors, then wait in this fourth-generation RX for its successor to arrive. Did I mention that the fifth generation is not on the assembly lines yet?
