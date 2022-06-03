2022 Lexus RX450h With 2,000 Miles Catches Fire; Brand Says It Is Investigating

Ternary lithium cells are prone to thermal runaways. That’s why some companies such as ONE (Our Next Energy), BYD, and CATL are betting on LFP cells and why Toyota is going slow on electrification. The Japanese company prefers NiMH (nickel-metal hydride) cells for its hybrids. Yet, a 2022 Lexus RX450h with 2,000 miles on the clock caught fire on June 2.

8 photos