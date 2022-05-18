2023 Lexus RX Design Teaser Shows Sharp Front Fascia, Debuts on May 31st

As expected of Lexus, bigger is better in terms of front grille size. Teased in a rather lovely color, the all-new RX also shows a body-color trim piece on the upper side of the grille, check-mark LED running lights, headlight washers, a beautifully styled hood, as well as door-mounted side mirrors.
To be unveiled on May 31st at 8:00 pm eastern time, the next-generation model also appears to be an F Sport based on the generous vents on the edges of the front bumper. Lexus hasn’t mentioned a single word about engine options, gas mileage, cargo space, and techno tidbits at press time.
The first ground-up redesign of the mid-size crossover since 2015 for the 2016 model year, the fifth-generation RX is mechanically similar to the Highlander. In other words, Lexus will drip the K platform in favor of the TNGA-K vehicle architecture by the Camry in 2017 for model year 2018.
Developed for D- and E-segment automobiles, the TNGA-K is also used by the compact-sized NX, which is available as a hybrid and plug-in hybrid in addition to internal combustion-only powertrains. There are rumors the RX may gain a plug-in variant, hearsay that should be proven true.
The NX 250 kicks off the list with a free-breathing mill that puts out 203 horsepower. The NX 350 levels up to a turbocharged four-pot lump with 275 horsepower on deck. The NX 350h is rated 240 total system horsepower, and finally, the NX 450+ plug-in hybrid rocks 304 horsepower. The latter is rated 37 miles (60 kilometers) of electric range by the EPA.
The rumor mill hasn't reached a conclusion in regard to the RX L, a.k.a. the longer-wheelbase variant with three-row seating, because the Highlander already offers up to eight seats. This very setup may be carried over to the RX, spelling the end of the RX L. The Japanese automaker is also expected to squeeze in eight peeps in the larger TX, which is reportedly going after the likes of the X7, Q7, and GLS. The slightly larger crossover is reportedly twinned with the upcoming Toyota Grand Highlander.
