Future Generation Lexus RX To Feature Three New Hybrid Powertrains, One Plug-In

The next-generation Lexus RX was teased last December in a PR stunt by Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda. The Japanese carmaker introduced its future ICE lineup tucked behind the electric models that Lexus plans to develop in the next years. Now, reports from Japan show that the all-new Lexus RX will feature a new engine range, with one gasoline and three hybrid options, including a plug-in variant.
Two Japanese publications, Creative311 and Magazine X, report Lexus will replace the naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 powerplant with a force-induced 2.4-liter, most probably borrowed from the Lexus NX. This will power the RX350, and we know it's good for 275-horsepower in the NX350, so we expect the same or better for the RX.
This would be the only engine lacking electrification in the future RX range. Up the ladder, the RX350h will feature a new 2.5-liter engine working side by side with an electric motor. A plug-in hybrid variant of this combination (PHEV), no doubt featuring a more powerful electric mill, will be under the hood of the RX450h+. At the top of the range, we will have the 2.4-liter turbocharged engine from the RX350 but with more grunt afforded by an electric companion powerful enough to justify the RX500h sticker.
The power and range numbers are not yet available, and we don’t know what will happen with the current 2.0-liter gasoline engine that powers the base-model RX. We will have a better understanding of Lexus’ plans as we approach the release date in the second half of the year.
The new RX will move to the TNGA underpinnings starting with the 2023 model year so it makes sense to share technicalities with its smaller brother NX. Nevertheless, the mid-sized crossover will retain its design style, except for the front fascia, which looks a lot like the redesigned NX.
This would be the only engine lacking electrification in the future RX range. Up the ladder, the RX350h will feature a new 2.5-liter engine working side by side with an electric motor. A plug-in hybrid variant of this combination (PHEV), no doubt featuring a more powerful electric mill, will be under the hood of the RX450h+. At the top of the range, we will have the 2.4-liter turbocharged engine from the RX350 but with more grunt afforded by an electric companion powerful enough to justify the RX500h sticker.
The power and range numbers are not yet available, and we don’t know what will happen with the current 2.0-liter gasoline engine that powers the base-model RX. We will have a better understanding of Lexus’ plans as we approach the release date in the second half of the year.
The new RX will move to the TNGA underpinnings starting with the 2023 model year so it makes sense to share technicalities with its smaller brother NX. Nevertheless, the mid-sized crossover will retain its design style, except for the front fascia, which looks a lot like the redesigned NX.