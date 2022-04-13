Latest Waze for Android Update Silently Resolves a Trending Bug

Waze has recently released new updates for both iOS and Android, and while iPhone users are getting a critical fix for an app crash, those running Google’s mobile operating system are being provided with a highly anticipated location-sharing patch.
A couple of weeks ago, Android users noticed that sharing their locations from Waze on WhatsApp was pretty much impossible due to a reason that at first seemed impossible to determine.
Later on, it was discovered that Waze was actually the culprit, as a glitch in the most recent update at that time caused the app to no longer be able to share the location on WhatsApp.
Needless to say, given how popular WhatsApp really is these days (according to the latest estimates, the Facebook-owned messaging platform has approximately two billion monthly active users), quite a lot of people ended up encountering this frustrating problem.
The Google-owned company confirmed in early April that the location sharing problem was a known issue, with the Waze team actually working on a fix.
And as it turns out, the most recent update that has just been published on the Google Play Store is specifically supposed to resolve this error.
The new version is 4.82.5.1, and it’s now available for download from the Google Play Store or using the manual APK installer listed here (the rollout through the Google Play Store typically takes place in stages, so if you don’t want to wait, installing the update manually is pretty much the easiest option).
A product expert has revealed on the official Waze forums that this version of the app resolves the location sharing glitch, and several users have already confirmed that this is indeed the case, with everything once again working properly on their Android devices.
Keep in mind that the problem was exclusive to Android devices, so if you’re using an iPhone, sharing your location on WhatsApp should be working properly no matter if you installed the latest version or not.
Later on, it was discovered that Waze was actually the culprit, as a glitch in the most recent update at that time caused the app to no longer be able to share the location on WhatsApp.
Needless to say, given how popular WhatsApp really is these days (according to the latest estimates, the Facebook-owned messaging platform has approximately two billion monthly active users), quite a lot of people ended up encountering this frustrating problem.
The Google-owned company confirmed in early April that the location sharing problem was a known issue, with the Waze team actually working on a fix.
And as it turns out, the most recent update that has just been published on the Google Play Store is specifically supposed to resolve this error.
The new version is 4.82.5.1, and it’s now available for download from the Google Play Store or using the manual APK installer listed here (the rollout through the Google Play Store typically takes place in stages, so if you don’t want to wait, installing the update manually is pretty much the easiest option).
A product expert has revealed on the official Waze forums that this version of the app resolves the location sharing glitch, and several users have already confirmed that this is indeed the case, with everything once again working properly on their Android devices.
Keep in mind that the problem was exclusive to Android devices, so if you’re using an iPhone, sharing your location on WhatsApp should be working properly no matter if you installed the latest version or not.