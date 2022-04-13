2 in 1: 1968 Dodge Charger Comes With 1969 Parts, Major Project

Finding a good classic Charger to restore is more challenging than you’d be tempted to believe, and most projects either come in a super-rough condition or end up selling instantly at pretty hefty prices.
This 1968 example appears to be sitting somewhere in between, though the asking price could also make many people walk away.
First and foremost, let’s start with what the eyes can clearly see and state the obvious: this Charger comes in a pretty rough shape, so it’s fairly clear this isn’t the kind of project aimed at the faint of heart.
The photos reveal the majority of details, so you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out this Charger requires fixes in every single regard. The good news is the rust doesn’t seem to be the biggest concern this time, and the shared images indicate the floors are still very solid.
On the other hand, the interior seems to be missing, possibly as this Charger, which has most likely been sitting for a very long time, doubled as a donor car for another Dodge.
There are two things that diehard Charger fans might be happy to hear.
First and foremost, the original engine and transmission are both still around. The Charger was born with a 318, and eBay seller emem9966 says the unit is still around, though it’s currently out of the car. We don’t know if it’s running or not, but it’s safer to assume it does not.
And then, this 1968 model comes with several 1969 parts, including fenders and a trunk lid. The seller even describes their Charger as “2 cars put together,” so if anything, you could end up building a pretty cool restomod using parts from both model years.
The price isn’t necessarily the lowest, though it’s not too ambitious either. The bidding starts at $5,500, and while it all seems to be a very challenging project, it could eventually be worth it, given the selling price of a 1968 Charger in a good shape.
