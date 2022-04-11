Blown Dodge Charger Hellcat CGI Restomod Has Spare Tires for Track Day Road Trips

Today, the seventh-generation (LD) Dodge Charger is a feisty four-door sedan, and while the change from the traditional coupe body style has been around for a while, it may still not be everyone’s cup of tea. The SRT Hellcat prowess, on the other hand...
Dodge’s legendary nameplate has seen massive changes over the years, from the crazy B-body days to the rather shameful FWD subcompact hatchback coupe and then to contemporary sedan times. And even though Stellantis and its forerunners have kept the modern Chargers on par with their Challenger siblings, we all know that muscle coupe nostalgia runs deep within aficionados.
As such, do we even need to wonder how come there is never a shortage of Charger restomodos – both across the real world and the virtual realm? Not at all, especially when contemplating such interesting digital builds. Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, has decided April will be his cool Americana-focused month, and we can all see why.
So, after putting everything into the proper digital perspective with an impractical yet fire-breathing twin-turbo slammed-wide JK Jeep Wrangler, he continued the series with a CGI Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe that go huge carbon fiber aerodynamics and honored its racing legacy with a Time Attack transformation. Now, the time has come for the pixel master to hit another CGI niche with a stunning, vintage Plum Crazy example.
There is no front POV just yet (we will surely update when it arrives) but as far as we can tell we are dealing with a 1969 third-generation Dodge Charger R/T that now wants to also live a corner-carving life, not just the usual straight-line acceleration glory. As such, the hypothetical owner commissioned a virtual build that paves the way for track-day road trips for this “timeless machine (that) has been outfitted with all of the underpinnings of a modern Hellcat Charger.”
Aside from “effectively turning it into a current day beast with classic styling” the author also gives the most sensible explanation for the massive roof rack: “as you might have guessed, this thing tears through tires like they are nothing. Therefore, (this owner needs) to have an extra pair on hand at all times.” As for the towering, blown Hellcat assembly, no word has perspired just yet – but we are sure hoping to see it even better via an update post soon.
