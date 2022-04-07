1969 Dodge Charger Fights for Life with a 0-Mile 440 Big-Block Received from a Truck

The classic Dodge Charger is one of the most popular cars when it comes to restomod projects, especially because larger engines with increased performance seem to feel at home on this model.
The ’69 example that someone has posted on eBay earlier this week makes no exception, as it’s also seeking a brave heart to complete a restomod. But the big difference versus other projects is that this Charger already has a new engine, a rebuilt transmission, and several smaller improvements here and there.
Cosmetically speaking, it’s pretty clear this Charger is a work-in-progress. There’s still the typical rust on it, so be ready for some occasional patches, with a new trunk floor also required.
But the biggest surprise is what’s hiding under the hood.
This Charger was born with a 318 (5.2-liter) V8, but given the owner wanted to make it a Daytona clone, the next stop was a much more powerful unit.
eBay seller quinnfire911 says the car is now fitted with a 440 big-block received from a 1978 truck. The engine has recently been rebuilt, so it has 0 miles on the clock. The 727 4-speed transmission has also been rebuilt, and the seller claims the Charger sells with plenty of other parts that would help with the restoration.
At first glance, this Charger makes for a pretty cool project, yet its selling price could convince many people to walk away. The owner hopes to get no more, no less than $20,000 for it, and while the rebuilt big-block certainly adds to its value, such a hefty price is ambitious, to say the least.
The living proof is none other than the top bid at the time of writing. The auction is set to come to an end in less than 24 hours, and the highest offer right now is $8,200, obviously not even close to unlocking the reserve and therefore guaranteeing the Charger has a new home.
