1969 Dodge Charger Hiding Under a Tarp Is Painful to Look At, Do It Anyway

Out of the nearly 89,200 Chargers produced by Dodge for the model year 1969, only 260 of them ended up being fitted with a sunroof.
In other words, if you’re in the market searching for a super-rare Charger, just make sure you find one that comes from the factory with this option.
This 1969 Charger, on the other hand, isn’t necessarily as special as the rare sibling we just told you about, but on the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean it doesn’t deserve our attention. It does, but unfortunately, our love and consideration aren’t enough to bring it back to the road.
Sadly, eBay seller charg-82 has provided very limited information on the car, but on the other hand, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out this Charger comes in a super-rough condition. Likely sitting under a tarp for many years, the vehicle has obviously been forced to deal with lots of rust.
And, just as expected, some parts have been completely wrecked, including the floors, and most likely the trunk as well. In other words, whoever buys this Charger would first and foremost have to get rid of the rust, install new panels, and only then start focusing on other restoration things.
The VIN indicates this Charger was born with a 318 (5.2-liter) unit under the hood, and while we don’t know if an engine is still in the car, it’s probably safer to assume it is not.
Without a doubt, saving this Dodge isn’t the kind of job for the Average Job, so don’t be too surprised if it ends up serving as a donor for another restoration project.
Unfortunately, the seller is also very optimistic about the selling price, as they expect to get no more, no less than $10,000 for this rough Charger. No other offers are seemingly accepted, and if you want to see it in person, you must pay a visit to the owner in Laredo, Texas.
