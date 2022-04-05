1969 Dodge Charger Hiding Under a Tarp Is Painful to Look At, Do It Anyway

More on this:

1 Custom Dodge Charger Could Make SUV Owners Jealous, if It Wasn't So Ridiculous

2 Turbo Dodge Redeye Drags Demons, Chargers, Challengers, Nothing Stops It

3 Black 1969 Dodge Charger 440 Parked in a Barn Looks Ready to Go Hunting, Not So Fast

4 1972 Dodge Charger SE Recovered From a Salvage Yard, Looks Like It Deserves a Better Life

5 Dodge Charger Pickup Wants to Cause Rampage, Needs New El Camino and Ranchero Rivals