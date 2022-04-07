1968 Dodge Charger Flexes Three-On-the-Tree Option, 6.4L HEMI Crate Ready for Action

Chargers equipped with three-on-the-three units were pretty rare in 1968, and while no actual figures are available because Dodge hasn’t released such data, they’re among the examples that people in the restoration business are typically very interested in.
In other words, getting your hands on such a Charger could totally be worth it at the end of the day, though at the same time, buying a three-on-the-tree model also means a more substantial investment.
The 1968 Charger someone has recently posted on eBay is just living proof in this regard.
Born with a V8 paired with the same manual shifter option, this Charger is believed to be part of a very select group of 500 models coming with the same configuration (again, no actual figures are available, so you’d better not take that number for granted).
The original transmission still comes with the car, but on the other hand, the engine the Charger was born with is no longer there.
This isn’t at all a problem, especially if what you’re interested in is a restomod. eBay seller nathapardo-0 says whoever buys this Charger also receives a 6.4-liter HEMI crate engine, and we all know what this means in terms of performance.
As you can tell from the photos, this Dodge comes with the typical amount of rust, so certain parts like the floors and the trunk would need to be replaced completely.
On the other hand, the frame looks solid, so in theory, a full restoration is totally doable if someone is up to the task.
But as said earlier, such a Charger typically comes with a hefty price tag, and this 1968 model makes no exception. The seller expects to get no less than $23,500 for this Charger, though the Make Offer button has also been enabled, should interested buyers have another deal in mind.
