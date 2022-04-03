Custom Dodge Charger Could Make SUV Owners Jealous, if It Wasn't So Ridiculous

Can you tell what is special about this Dodge Charger just by looking at the opening pic? Probably not, though the flashy color could be a good hint.
Okay, let’s cut to the chase, because it’s nothing that we haven’t seen before: oversized wheels. The front axle got a pair, the rear axle as well, and they feature a special paint finish identical to the one used on the body, a three-stage pearl that combines pink, green, and blue, according to the owner.
The man whose name is written on the dotted line is very proud of his ride, and besides chopping some panels in order to fit those big alloys, which are 32 inches in diameter, by the way, he invested more Benjamins in it. Still, for the next part of this video journey, you will have to take a look inside, and in the trunk to understand what else this muscle sedan has that Dodge isn’t offering from the factory.
If you said a custom audio system, then you definitely know your ‘donk-ish’ car modifications, because such an upgrade is on deck too. It comprises multiple speakers mounted inside the doors, which now feature custom cards, and some subwoofers behind the passenger compartment, juiced up by many amplifiers.
Even if the average Joe may not be able to tell how much money the owner has invested in this flashy V8-powered Dodge Charger, we are likely looking at a five-digit sum, probably in the region of $20 to $30k. The result is questionable, to say the least, as it’s not the prettiest take on the model, but hey, at least it has a ground clearance that would make most crossover/SUV owners jealous. And it also looks quite clean, which is much more than we can say about some similar takes on the Charger that we’ve seen.
