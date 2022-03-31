Turbo Dodge Redeye Drags Demons, Chargers, Challengers, Nothing Stops It

A longtime destination for the World Street Nationals, the Orlando Speed World Dragway is also a major venue for other heart-pumping, blood-boiling events. Such as the recent DiabloSport Horsepower Wars or the Modern Street HEMI Shootout drag race series.
Because the two events took place remarkably close to each other (March 26th for the former, March 27th for the first leg of the latter) and in the same place, it was only natural for the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube to give us interesting coverage from both.
So, after showing us a feisty twin-turbo Ram Rumble Bee obliterating a few quarter-mile foes on its way to a new class record and a Hellcat-swapped, old-school 1964 Dodge 440 teaching a wide array of modern muscle (S550 Mustang and Challengers were chief among them) a dragstrip lesson, now it is Redeye time.
The video featured below is focused on a white (with black hood) 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye that was present during both events to fight off a roster of fellow Mopars and show them how the forced induction quarter-mile dragstrip business should be conducted: with nine-second ease, as it turns out.
There are a total of six races, so it is safe to say the Redeye owner knew what he was doing, and it was not just another one-hit-wonder. The first couple of races see the Redeye ducking it out with the mighty Demon, but it turns out the 9.19s and 9.39s passes were more than enough to secure victory against its 10.32s and 10.25s foes.
Then came a duet of Charger Hellcats at the 1:30 and 2:42 marks, but the Redeye kept on pushing forward with 9.55s and 9.22s runs to make sure it would snatch all the glory against its fellow Mopar, which in turn posted 9.89s and 10.04s results. Well, the real challenge (pun intended) was against the Challengers, as it turned out (from 2:09 and 3:13) because they too were Redeyes.
Naturally, that probably motivated the white-and-black Redeye even further, to 9.25s and 9.17s victories plus the overall Forced Induction Class win, even though one of its rivals (the final Challenger) was said to be “enhanced to Raise (9.62s) Hell!”
