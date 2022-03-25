Black 1969 Dodge Charger 440 Parked in a Barn Looks Ready to Go Hunting, Not So Fast

The Charger was having a great time in the late ‘60s, there’s no doubt about it. The production for the model year 1968 included no less than 96,000 units, with 1969 witnessing the manufacturing of over 89,000 examples.
Unfortunately, the debut of the Challenger coupe pretty much ruined all the fun in 1970, as the total output for the Charger decreased substantially to just approximately 46,000 cars.
Given these production numbers, finding a ’69 Charger that’s worth restoring isn’t necessarily mission impossible. But what’s a lot harder is finding a model that still has the original engine inside the car.
This Charger right here looks to be a very solid candidate for such a project, with its owner claiming the 440 (7.2-liter) V8 the vehicle was born with is still there under the hood.
Located in Texas and parked inside what looks to be a barn, this Charger isn’t just a project car but a work in progress as well.
In other words, while it’s pretty clear it’s been sitting for a long time, the car has already received a series of fixes, including new front seats, a new headliner, and new gauges. The floors have been patched as well, most likely because they suffered from the invasion of rust following the many years of sitting.
The matching-numbers Dodge Charger still runs and drives, though no further information on this front has been offered. While the car is described as original, it’s hard to tell how many big parts are missing, so make sure you ask such questions before committing to a purchase.
Getting your hands on this Charger, however, won’t be easy or cheap. The auction posted by eBay seller orlandeauxd13 starts at $25,000, and someone looks ready to pay that much for the car. The bidding war, however, is scheduled to come to an end in approximately 5 days, so it’ll be interesting to see how high the price ends up going.
