New Waze Update Now Available on iPhone and CarPlay With a Critical Fix

Waze does wonders when it comes to finding a faster route to a specific destination, and more often than not, the reports submitted by the other users on the road help avoid major traffic jams, accidents, and speed traps in a very effective way.
This is why so many people out there launch Waze every time they get behind the wheel. But on the other hand, it doesn’t necessarily mean the Google-owned app is always ready to do its magic.
On iPhone, for instance, Waze sometimes ended up crashing all of a sudden when trying to choose a different mood within the app – as long-time users know, the moods bundled with the app are an important feature, so the crash likely affected a significant number of users.
The good news is that Waze has received a new update earlier this week, bringing the app to version 4.82. And according to the changelog published on the App Store, this version comes to correct the crash that was triggered when the user picked a different mood.
Without a doubt, such refinements come in handy to everybody, especially as they make Waze more stable and reliable overall.
However, most recent Waze updates have been specifically focused on such refinements, with almost no new feature added lately.
This doesn’t necessarily mean that users don’t expect new functionality to be included. For example, one of the most requested features in Waze is support for speed bump reports, while others claim the app should be updated to show the location of average speed check zones.
In the meantime, Google Maps, which is often considered the top alternative, is also getting new capabilities that are yet to make their way to Waze. Google Maps has therefore been updated with the stop sign and traffic light information, so fingers crossed for the very same improvement to be included in Waze sooner rather than later.
