Another Waze Feature Is Now Broken Down on Android

Waze is a great app for so many reasons, but without a doubt, the one that’s making a huge difference for users out there is the community-driven reports.
In fact, the crowdsourcing engine is the one that makes the Waze magic possible in the first place, as it allows the app to be insanely accurate whenever it comes to finding a faster route to a user-defined destination.
But at the same time, Waze also comes with a series of extra features that further enhance the experience with the app, including the possibility of sharing your location with other contacts.
As it turns out, however, the location-sharing support is no longer working as planned, with some users revealing on the official forums that this feature has been unavailable since at least late March. However, it looks like the location sharing is broken only when using WhatsApp, as otherwise, the feature works exactly as it’s supposed to work.
At this point, it’s not exactly clear what’s causing the whole thing, but no workaround is known to exist.
More context, however, comes from a Waze product expert who’s been in touch with the development team regarding this problem.
According to a recent post, Waze is already aware of the problem, so a fix is currently in the works, but of course, there’s no ETA as to when it could go live for users.
At the same time, not everybody seems to be affected. The glitch is only happening on Android devices, as everything is working properly on Waze for iOS.
The best thing you can do right now is keeping the auto-updating feature turned on for Waze on your Android smartphone. Given no timing specifics have been offered on the update, this is pretty much the only way to make sure you get the fix as soon as it becomes available on the Google Play Store for your device.
