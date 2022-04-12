Waze Updated With a Retro Mode, New Car Icons and Navigation Voices Included

Waze has recently announced a new limited-time campaign that provides users with special moods, car icons, and navigation voices until mid-May.
Called Retro Mode, the new pack focuses on three different time periods, namely the 1970s, the 1980s, and the 1990s. As a result, the goodies you’re going to get are based on the period you want to use.
For example, if you decide to customize Waze with content inspired from the ‘70s, the navigation voice is an eccentric radio DJ, while the special-edition car icon is the El Vanarino. Users can also enable a groovy lava lamp mood.
On the other hand, if the ‘80s are your favorite cup of tea, your Waze experience can get a refresh thanks to an aerobics instructor that will provide navigation guidance when the app is running. The car icon this time is a Rad Racer, while the special mood comes in the form of a “Pumped” boombox.
And last but not least, there’s the content that draws inspiration from the ‘90s. It includes a special two-door “SUV4EVA” car icon, and it comes alongside a classic desktop PC mood. The navigation instructions are offered by a pop star.
Waze has also announced that this retro experience is further powered by audio streaming service TuneIn, which is offering oldies but goldies specifically as part of this package.
The new experience is already available on Waze and will continue to be live until mid-May, at which point all settings will be reverted to the previous configuration. Needless to say, it can be enabled on both Android and iPhone, with the navigation guidance supporting English, French, and Portuguese.
To enable it, simply launch Waze and look for the “Drive with the 80s” banner in the main menu of the app. Once you tap it, the app displays all the available content, including the car icons, the moods, and the navigation voices that you get as part of this update.
