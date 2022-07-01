New 2023 BMW 7 Series Enters Production, Electric i7 Joins It on the Same Assembly Line

More on this:

1 First Contact: We Got Hands-On With the 2023 BMW i7 in Production Spec

2 Ex-BMW Designer Critiques the All-New 7 Series, He Wants the Facelift Already

3 2023 BMW i7 Configurator Is Up in Some Countries, Here's How Much a Fully Loaded One Costs

4 Ditch the Split-Headlamp Design, and the New 2023 BMW 7 Series Looks Like a Rolls-Royce

5 The 2023 BMW 7 Series Introduces Next-Level Luxury That's Fit for a Flagship