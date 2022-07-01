New 2023 BMW 7 Series Enters Production, Electric i7 Joins It on the Same Assembly Line

Home of the BMW 7 Series ever since 1977, the Dingolfing factory in Lower Bavaria, Germany, has now been tasked with the production of the latest generation. Assembly has kicked off today (July 1, 2022), and the internal combustion models are being joined on the same line by the battery-electric i7.
In the process of becoming what BMW claims to be an 'iFactory,' as besides the i7, they also make the iX electric crossover there, which will be joined by the i5 next year, the facility is the company's largest European plant. It received a cash injection of over €300 million (~$313 million), and other cars that come to life at Dingolfing are the 5 Series and 8 Series.
“Our new BMW 7 Series is the first luxury sedan in the world to offer customers a choice between three types of drive,” said the company’s Board Member for Production, Milan Nedeljkovic. “Whether fully electric, combustion-powered, or soon plug-in hybrid, we have the flexible production structures and outstanding integration skills we need to manufacture such a diverse range of drives efficiently.”
Unveiled a little over two months ago, and with global deliveries kicking off this fall, the new generation BMW 7 Series represents a big departure from its predecessors in terms of styling, technology, safety, and powertrains. For one, it looks like it draws on the X7 up front, has flush-mounted door handles and can be had in two-tone paint finishes, you know, just like the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
An assortment of engines is available for the brand’s flagship sedan, including straight-six units, and V8s. Unfortunately, you can no longer buy a brand-new 7 Series with a V12, as the big lump was phased off. At the opposite end, you can get it with an all-quiet powertrain, in the i7 configuration, and fans of large screens can get an optional 31-inch display, if looking out the window when being driven around feels like so yesterday.
