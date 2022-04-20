The 2023 BMW 7 Series Introduces Next-Level Luxury That's Fit for a Flagship

This is a full-size luxury sedan (or luxury limousine if you’re from the UK), also known as Oberklasse in Germany. The new 7 Series introduces a courageous exterior design in the front, with a minimalist appearance at the rear. This car comes as a statement to all those looking to upgrade their way of traveling around for business or leisure. It’s also a warning for all the companies that dismissed BMW’s way of doing business in the last couple of years. The Bavarians shouldn’t care about what the internet says. They must satisfy their paying customers. And, guess what, that’s what they’re doing with the all-new 7 – their flagship.
This car joined BMW’s portfolio in 1977. The automaker decided at the time to provide its vehicle with at least one unique trait that would separate it from the boring things competitors were already bringing to the market. So, BMW took the opportunity to make a luxury car that’s also sporty and handles quite well. It had the first electronic speedometer, speed-sensitive power steering, and a driver-centric cockpit.
In 1986 came the second generation with the first post-war German-built 5-liter V12, while in 1994, the first diesel engine was added as another option. If you’re wondering if it’s gone, then don’t worry – the six-cylinder is still here for the 2023 model year!
The fourth-generation 7 Series came in 2001 with the iDrive control and the first European high-beam assistant. While the fifth generation wasn’t much of a groundbreaker, the sixth introduced the use of carbon fiber in the body structure, debuted the first plug-in hybrid (PHEV) 7 Series, and the Laserlight that, unfortunately, wasn’t legally available in the U.S.
Firstly, let’s discover the engines and drivetrains. At launch, the all-new 7 Series comes as the following model variants:
For now, China gets special treatment. BMW offers a lot of options for the Asian country, while Europeans can order just the EV i7. The Americans can choose between the V8 and the all-electric luxury sedan.
However, starting from March 2023, Europeans and Americans will be able to order the following:
All the engines listed above are in accordance with the Euro 6d standard for emissions. Further technical details about each of these powertrains are available in the Press Release section down below.The brand-new 7 Series is “ready for the digital era”
Secondly, the seventh generation of this BMW full-size luxury sedan brings to fruition an exterior design that’s prominent in the front and discreet in the rear. The vehicle measures 212.2 in (5,391 mm) in length, 76.7 in (1,950 mm) in width, and 60.7 in (1,544 mm) in height. The wheelbase sits at 126.5 in (3,215 mm).
BMW still thinks the front of the car boasts a kidney grille but looking at its huge presence and unorthodox size… Well, let’s just say this form couldn’t represent healthy kidneys. It looks like the vehicle has nephritis – a disease that leads to kidney inflammation. All jokes aside, we shouldn’t be surprised BMW continues with this provocative design. It works extremely well in Asian markets, provides a lot of talking points for the media and those that want to give their opinion on the matter, establishes a new direction for the brand, and explores new limits while making this luxury sedan unique on the road. For the seventh generation, the grille is also illuminated. But unlike what we’ve seen on the X6, here it has a contour!
2023 BMW X7 Facelift. They're on the new 7 Series, too. The German carmaker also gives you the option of having the daytime-running lights, which also serve as turn signals, in Swarovski crystal glass. Adaptive LED front lamps with the matrix function are standard, but if you pay more, you also get a light show when you approach and depart the car.
Looking at what Mercedes-Maybach and Bentley were doing with their flagships, BMW pulled a Rolls-Royce and is now offering a two-tone paint finish as well. There are two options for the upper side of the vehicle, while five can be put on the lower section.
Without looking at the grille and headlamps, we can see a clean design approach that's beneficial for a vehicle like this. It has enough structure while still looking bold, thanks to the centerline found on the chiseled hood.
From the side, the 2023 BMW 7 Series looks like it was carved out of a massive rock while still maintaining a sensational look. The generous glass surfaces suggest a well-lit interior, while the Hofmeister kink has been replaced by a new, counter-swing look.
As is the case lately with the Bavarian automaker, the rear of the new 7 Series is where it retains the friendlier design. The slim LED lights allow for a cool display of how far technology has come in this sector.Jump inside the all-new BMW 7 Series and be amazed
Thirdly, you’ll want to sit in the back of this full-size sedan as it comes with a huge TV, a lot of screens placed discreetly, tons of new tech, materials like wool or high-quality leather, and a sound system that has been certified by industry experts as one of the best out there.
Cinema Screen, but now we can look at it in more detail. It’s like a centerpiece at a very exquisite reception dinner. The in-car entertainment display is called “BMW Theatre Screen” and comes with Amazon Fire TV. Fingers crossed, Netflix might fit too in the operating system. It’s a 31.3-inch 8K touchscreen display that can be controlled using the other smaller, 5.5-inch touch screens put on the door panels. The whole thing is connected to a 36-speaker, 1,965-watt Bowers&Wilkins surround sound system that comes with a 4D function that adds in-seat exciters. Rear shades close automatically when the big screen is turned on.
You figured it out; it’s an option that’ll cost – a lot, for sure! You’ll also be able to play games on this state-of-the-art in-car TV.
But it isn't only about the rear passengers. The driver has a lot to enjoy as well. For example, the iDrive 8 is present with its 12.3-inch digital dashboard and 14.9-inch infotainment. BMW added an illuminated bar for the people in the front, which is called "the interaction bar." Here you'll find the touch-sensitive controls for the HVAC system, the hazard lights, and the glove compartment. It'll also be part of a welcome&goodbye message, and it'll serve as a way of giving BMW's virtual assistant a shape.
Moving on, is that a VW-inspired gear selector? It can’t be, right? We’ll let you decide about that.
The 2023 BMW 7 Series also debuts an improved iX-like steering wheel. Now it has two spokes and a flat-bottomed rim without too many sharp angles.
There are new seats, as well. They now come with more adjustability and are also wider. Heating and cooling have been improved, but we’re still looking at ventilated seats. Massage is available as well.
As standard, the new 7 Series comes with a Veganza interior that’ll be available in four colors. This stuff is quoted by BMW as being a “high-quality surface material with leather-like qualities.” We’ll have to check if this is true and get back to you.
If you’re ready to splurge, then there’s also the option of having seats in a combination of leather and cashmere wool. But you should keep in mind there's no mention of a fridge. If you like your champagne cold, then maybe you should wait to have a small chat with your dealer about it.
The sunroof now comes with a new light effect, but when the Sky Lounge is optioned, you’ll also be met with a show that complements the mph your driver is doing.
Given that even Tesla used the automatic opening and closing doors on some of its newest cars, BMW carried over a Rolls-Royce trait and offers them as well on the all-new 7 Series. Gladly, they come with collision protection.
If you’d like to drive your brand-new 7 Series, then you should now BMW upped the ante and introduced a lot of new assistance systems while upgrading the existing ones. For example, it comes with fewer but better cameras, radars (hi, Tesla), 5G connectivity for fast over-the-air updates, Augmented View, better active cruise control with steering and lane control assistant up to 112 mph (180 kph), front-collision warning with special software for detecting pedestrians and cyclists, parking and reversing assistant, interior camera, automated parking, and traffic light recognition. In the U.S., you’ll be able to take your hands off the steering wheel when driving on highways at speeds of up to 81 mph (130 kph), but BMW says you must be ready to take control at any time.
And, get this: the all-new 7 Series models come with adaptive two-axle air suspension with automatic self-leveling as standard. Comfort is key, after all!2023 BMW i7
Fourthly, the all-electric 7 Series is here. It was bound to happen, and we knew about its existence. The Bavarian carmaker wasn’t shy with this EV.
The model we get now is called i7 xDrive60 and comes with two electric motors that don’t use fixed permanent magnets. This means there are no raw materials in the rotor. We should praise BMW for their hard work done to ensure that new all-electric cars don’t come from the start with a large carbon footprint. Well done!
In the i7, the rear motor develops 317 PS (313 HP) and the front one 262 PS (258 HP). Together the units provide 552 PS (544 HP) or 400 kW. The torque, however, is more important. At 549 lb-ft (745 Nm), it looks good. This means the EV can go from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.7 seconds.
kWh battery that also has a separate 5.5 kW electric flow heater to ensure proper functionality and good range in colder climates. According to WLTP, it should be good for a maximum of 388 mi (625 km). But, as we know from other models, get ready to never hit these values unless you live in a warm area with no hills to climb.
Charging has been changed from what we’ve seen on the i4 and iX. Now the charging process won’t slow every time it hits the 80% threshold. Instead, it will drop smoothly, ensuring shorter charging times. This matters more than you can imagine, as the 2023 i7 can charge at a maximum rate of 195 kW. Lucid Air, Porsche Taycan, and even the Kia EV6 can charge faster than this. If you find a 350-kW charger, then you won’t make full use of its capabilities. It’s not entirely a bad thing, as the charging infrastructure is still developing. The i7 will still be able to “gulp” 106 mi (170 km) in ten minutes.
We know that EVs are continuously being updated and changed, and even BMW admits it will prepare a better version of the 2023 i7 in the future that’ll be known as the i7 M70 xDrive. This car will boast 669 PS (660 hp)!
Finally, the 2023 BMW 7 Series comes with a host of upgrades that are nothing but impressive. BMW’s trying to offer customers the chance to choose exactly what fits them best by providing a lot of powertrain options. The German carmaker outdid itself here. Even though the front fascia doesn’t look friendly or eye-pleasing at all, the vehicle is downright amazing from what we’ve been told by its manufacturer. It is truly a step up for BMW, and it should be a warning for those carmakers that cut corners.
All that remains to do now is to test it and see how everything works. Let’s just hope it won’t have an MSRP of $200,000.
This car joined BMW’s portfolio in 1977. The automaker decided at the time to provide its vehicle with at least one unique trait that would separate it from the boring things competitors were already bringing to the market. So, BMW took the opportunity to make a luxury car that’s also sporty and handles quite well. It had the first electronic speedometer, speed-sensitive power steering, and a driver-centric cockpit.
In 1986 came the second generation with the first post-war German-built 5-liter V12, while in 1994, the first diesel engine was added as another option. If you’re wondering if it’s gone, then don’t worry – the six-cylinder is still here for the 2023 model year!
The fourth-generation 7 Series came in 2001 with the iDrive control and the first European high-beam assistant. While the fifth generation wasn’t much of a groundbreaker, the sixth introduced the use of carbon fiber in the body structure, debuted the first plug-in hybrid (PHEV) 7 Series, and the Laserlight that, unfortunately, wasn’t legally available in the U.S.
Firstly, let’s discover the engines and drivetrains. At launch, the all-new 7 Series comes as the following model variants:
- BMW 735i – 286 PS (282 hp) mild-hybrid three-liter six-cylinder engine connected to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission; (not available for Europeans or Americans)
- BMW 740i – 380 PS (375 hp) mild-hybrid three-liter six-cylinder engine connected to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission; (not available for Europeans)
- BMW 760i xDrive – 544 PS (536 hp) mild hybrid 4.4-liter eight-cylinder engine connected to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission; (not available for Europeans)
- BMW i7 xDrive60 – one eDrive electric motor for each axle, making it all-wheel drive, 544 PS (536 hp) and 745 Nm (549 lb-ft), top speed 149 mph (240 kph), WLTP range estimated at a maximum of 388 mi (625 km). (the only one available worldwide)
For now, China gets special treatment. BMW offers a lot of options for the Asian country, while Europeans can order just the EV i7. The Americans can choose between the V8 and the all-electric luxury sedan.
However, starting from March 2023, Europeans and Americans will be able to order the following:
- BMW 740d xDrive – 300 PS (296 hp) and 670 Nm (494 lb-ft) mild hybrid three-liter six-cylinder engine connected to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission; (not available for Americans)
- BMW 750e xDrive – 490 PS (395 hp) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) plug-in hybrid that consists of a 310 PS (306 hp) three-liter six-cylinder engine and a 200 PS (197 hp) and 280 Nm (206 lb-ft) electric motor connected to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission;
- BMW M760e xDrive – 571 PS (563 hp) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) plug-in hybrid that consists of a 380 PS (375 hp) three-liter six-cylinder engine and a 200 PS (197 hp) and 280 Nm (206 lb-ft) electric motor connected to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission.
All the engines listed above are in accordance with the Euro 6d standard for emissions. Further technical details about each of these powertrains are available in the Press Release section down below.The brand-new 7 Series is “ready for the digital era”
Secondly, the seventh generation of this BMW full-size luxury sedan brings to fruition an exterior design that’s prominent in the front and discreet in the rear. The vehicle measures 212.2 in (5,391 mm) in length, 76.7 in (1,950 mm) in width, and 60.7 in (1,544 mm) in height. The wheelbase sits at 126.5 in (3,215 mm).
BMW still thinks the front of the car boasts a kidney grille but looking at its huge presence and unorthodox size… Well, let’s just say this form couldn’t represent healthy kidneys. It looks like the vehicle has nephritis – a disease that leads to kidney inflammation. All jokes aside, we shouldn’t be surprised BMW continues with this provocative design. It works extremely well in Asian markets, provides a lot of talking points for the media and those that want to give their opinion on the matter, establishes a new direction for the brand, and explores new limits while making this luxury sedan unique on the road. For the seventh generation, the grille is also illuminated. But unlike what we’ve seen on the X6, here it has a contour!
2023 BMW X7 Facelift. They're on the new 7 Series, too. The German carmaker also gives you the option of having the daytime-running lights, which also serve as turn signals, in Swarovski crystal glass. Adaptive LED front lamps with the matrix function are standard, but if you pay more, you also get a light show when you approach and depart the car.
Looking at what Mercedes-Maybach and Bentley were doing with their flagships, BMW pulled a Rolls-Royce and is now offering a two-tone paint finish as well. There are two options for the upper side of the vehicle, while five can be put on the lower section.
Without looking at the grille and headlamps, we can see a clean design approach that's beneficial for a vehicle like this. It has enough structure while still looking bold, thanks to the centerline found on the chiseled hood.
From the side, the 2023 BMW 7 Series looks like it was carved out of a massive rock while still maintaining a sensational look. The generous glass surfaces suggest a well-lit interior, while the Hofmeister kink has been replaced by a new, counter-swing look.
As is the case lately with the Bavarian automaker, the rear of the new 7 Series is where it retains the friendlier design. The slim LED lights allow for a cool display of how far technology has come in this sector.Jump inside the all-new BMW 7 Series and be amazed
Thirdly, you’ll want to sit in the back of this full-size sedan as it comes with a huge TV, a lot of screens placed discreetly, tons of new tech, materials like wool or high-quality leather, and a sound system that has been certified by industry experts as one of the best out there.
Cinema Screen, but now we can look at it in more detail. It’s like a centerpiece at a very exquisite reception dinner. The in-car entertainment display is called “BMW Theatre Screen” and comes with Amazon Fire TV. Fingers crossed, Netflix might fit too in the operating system. It’s a 31.3-inch 8K touchscreen display that can be controlled using the other smaller, 5.5-inch touch screens put on the door panels. The whole thing is connected to a 36-speaker, 1,965-watt Bowers&Wilkins surround sound system that comes with a 4D function that adds in-seat exciters. Rear shades close automatically when the big screen is turned on.
You figured it out; it’s an option that’ll cost – a lot, for sure! You’ll also be able to play games on this state-of-the-art in-car TV.
But it isn't only about the rear passengers. The driver has a lot to enjoy as well. For example, the iDrive 8 is present with its 12.3-inch digital dashboard and 14.9-inch infotainment. BMW added an illuminated bar for the people in the front, which is called "the interaction bar." Here you'll find the touch-sensitive controls for the HVAC system, the hazard lights, and the glove compartment. It'll also be part of a welcome&goodbye message, and it'll serve as a way of giving BMW's virtual assistant a shape.
Moving on, is that a VW-inspired gear selector? It can’t be, right? We’ll let you decide about that.
The 2023 BMW 7 Series also debuts an improved iX-like steering wheel. Now it has two spokes and a flat-bottomed rim without too many sharp angles.
There are new seats, as well. They now come with more adjustability and are also wider. Heating and cooling have been improved, but we’re still looking at ventilated seats. Massage is available as well.
As standard, the new 7 Series comes with a Veganza interior that’ll be available in four colors. This stuff is quoted by BMW as being a “high-quality surface material with leather-like qualities.” We’ll have to check if this is true and get back to you.
If you’re ready to splurge, then there’s also the option of having seats in a combination of leather and cashmere wool. But you should keep in mind there's no mention of a fridge. If you like your champagne cold, then maybe you should wait to have a small chat with your dealer about it.
The sunroof now comes with a new light effect, but when the Sky Lounge is optioned, you’ll also be met with a show that complements the mph your driver is doing.
Given that even Tesla used the automatic opening and closing doors on some of its newest cars, BMW carried over a Rolls-Royce trait and offers them as well on the all-new 7 Series. Gladly, they come with collision protection.
If you’d like to drive your brand-new 7 Series, then you should now BMW upped the ante and introduced a lot of new assistance systems while upgrading the existing ones. For example, it comes with fewer but better cameras, radars (hi, Tesla), 5G connectivity for fast over-the-air updates, Augmented View, better active cruise control with steering and lane control assistant up to 112 mph (180 kph), front-collision warning with special software for detecting pedestrians and cyclists, parking and reversing assistant, interior camera, automated parking, and traffic light recognition. In the U.S., you’ll be able to take your hands off the steering wheel when driving on highways at speeds of up to 81 mph (130 kph), but BMW says you must be ready to take control at any time.
And, get this: the all-new 7 Series models come with adaptive two-axle air suspension with automatic self-leveling as standard. Comfort is key, after all!2023 BMW i7
Fourthly, the all-electric 7 Series is here. It was bound to happen, and we knew about its existence. The Bavarian carmaker wasn’t shy with this EV.
The model we get now is called i7 xDrive60 and comes with two electric motors that don’t use fixed permanent magnets. This means there are no raw materials in the rotor. We should praise BMW for their hard work done to ensure that new all-electric cars don’t come from the start with a large carbon footprint. Well done!
In the i7, the rear motor develops 317 PS (313 HP) and the front one 262 PS (258 HP). Together the units provide 552 PS (544 HP) or 400 kW. The torque, however, is more important. At 549 lb-ft (745 Nm), it looks good. This means the EV can go from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.7 seconds.
kWh battery that also has a separate 5.5 kW electric flow heater to ensure proper functionality and good range in colder climates. According to WLTP, it should be good for a maximum of 388 mi (625 km). But, as we know from other models, get ready to never hit these values unless you live in a warm area with no hills to climb.
Charging has been changed from what we’ve seen on the i4 and iX. Now the charging process won’t slow every time it hits the 80% threshold. Instead, it will drop smoothly, ensuring shorter charging times. This matters more than you can imagine, as the 2023 i7 can charge at a maximum rate of 195 kW. Lucid Air, Porsche Taycan, and even the Kia EV6 can charge faster than this. If you find a 350-kW charger, then you won’t make full use of its capabilities. It’s not entirely a bad thing, as the charging infrastructure is still developing. The i7 will still be able to “gulp” 106 mi (170 km) in ten minutes.
We know that EVs are continuously being updated and changed, and even BMW admits it will prepare a better version of the 2023 i7 in the future that’ll be known as the i7 M70 xDrive. This car will boast 669 PS (660 hp)!
Finally, the 2023 BMW 7 Series comes with a host of upgrades that are nothing but impressive. BMW’s trying to offer customers the chance to choose exactly what fits them best by providing a lot of powertrain options. The German carmaker outdid itself here. Even though the front fascia doesn’t look friendly or eye-pleasing at all, the vehicle is downright amazing from what we’ve been told by its manufacturer. It is truly a step up for BMW, and it should be a warning for those carmakers that cut corners.
All that remains to do now is to test it and see how everything works. Let’s just hope it won’t have an MSRP of $200,000.