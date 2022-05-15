Ex-BMW Designer Critiques the All-New 7 Series, He Wants the Facelift Already

The 2023 BMW 7 Series surely did a number on us all. As it happened lately with some of its most important cars, the German automaker decided to go bold and not home with this luxury vehicle that’s more of a manifest than just a new generation of a famous, well-built, dynamic, and imposing car. Now let’s see what the man who designed the first generation X5 has to say about it.
Before you read what he has to say about BMW’s top sedan, you need to remember this man’s vision brought us the Maserati Quattroporte, the Ferrari F430, and some McLarens that have the P1 and 720S denominations. He’s got what it takes to talk openly about a certain car’s appearance.
Weirdly enough, Frank Stephenson doesn’t start complaining from the beginning about what the front end of the 2023 BMW 7 Series looks like. Instead, he acknowledges the competition is tough and says the Bavarians had to go all-out if they wanted a win in this segment. The designer says a distinct look is present, but he doesn’t think the grill is weird or too big. “For a BMW, you do have to say the front of this car is not as crazy and as irresponsible (…) as some previous BMWs we’ve seen,” points out the designer.
However, he’s still surprised and has some suggestions that shouldn’t be ignored. The man says the separated headlights are not a thing he likes and underlines the car would’ve looked better with the daytime running lights integrated into the sculpted bottom area. But, get this, he also proposes a smaller grille! Stephenson also touches on the fact that electric cars don’t need that much air, and the i7 would’ve benefitted from a more discreet look.
The designer likes that the “hockey stick” placed at the bottom on both sides of the car in some previous models is now gone and praises the automaker for keeping distinct elements like the Hofmeister kink and the crease that almost connects the headlights with the taillights. They give proper character to a BMW.
Stephenson also likes the trunk’s design and believes this form will allow for more items to be carried around, but he thinks the number plate is not placed properly. The piece should’ve been put higher, under the button that opens the trunk, as the man thinks breaking up the horizontal design of the rear bumper is a “no-no.”
The interior design, however, is another thing entirely. Stephenson says BMW did a marvelous thing here and that he’d only change the screen’s layout. He’d rather have them not look like an expensive laptop screen.
The world-renowned automotive designer says the new 7 Series might be a bit strange, but with a little bit of refinement and restraint, he thinks this vehicle could be a “home run.” That’s why he’s already waiting for the facelift, where the front and rear ends might come together as better synchronized. Overall, the BMW gets a 7.7 rating. It’s not bad, but it’s nowhere close to what the brand’s loyal fans would love to see.
You can watch and hear Stephenson’s full take on the 2023 BMW 7 Series in the video down below. Don’t forget to share your thoughts with us!
Weirdly enough, Frank Stephenson doesn’t start complaining from the beginning about what the front end of the 2023 BMW 7 Series looks like. Instead, he acknowledges the competition is tough and says the Bavarians had to go all-out if they wanted a win in this segment. The designer says a distinct look is present, but he doesn’t think the grill is weird or too big. “For a BMW, you do have to say the front of this car is not as crazy and as irresponsible (…) as some previous BMWs we’ve seen,” points out the designer.
However, he’s still surprised and has some suggestions that shouldn’t be ignored. The man says the separated headlights are not a thing he likes and underlines the car would’ve looked better with the daytime running lights integrated into the sculpted bottom area. But, get this, he also proposes a smaller grille! Stephenson also touches on the fact that electric cars don’t need that much air, and the i7 would’ve benefitted from a more discreet look.
The designer likes that the “hockey stick” placed at the bottom on both sides of the car in some previous models is now gone and praises the automaker for keeping distinct elements like the Hofmeister kink and the crease that almost connects the headlights with the taillights. They give proper character to a BMW.
Stephenson also likes the trunk’s design and believes this form will allow for more items to be carried around, but he thinks the number plate is not placed properly. The piece should’ve been put higher, under the button that opens the trunk, as the man thinks breaking up the horizontal design of the rear bumper is a “no-no.”
The interior design, however, is another thing entirely. Stephenson says BMW did a marvelous thing here and that he’d only change the screen’s layout. He’d rather have them not look like an expensive laptop screen.
The world-renowned automotive designer says the new 7 Series might be a bit strange, but with a little bit of refinement and restraint, he thinks this vehicle could be a “home run.” That’s why he’s already waiting for the facelift, where the front and rear ends might come together as better synchronized. Overall, the BMW gets a 7.7 rating. It’s not bad, but it’s nowhere close to what the brand’s loyal fans would love to see.
You can watch and hear Stephenson’s full take on the 2023 BMW 7 Series in the video down below. Don’t forget to share your thoughts with us!