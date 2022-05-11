YouTuber Claims This BMW Was a Big Mistake That's Now Turned Into a Bargain

Take a look at the 2017 BMW 5 Series GT in this bland gray and nothing might speak to you or attract some part of a driver that’s looking for a four-door vehicle with good handling and enough interior space. But this YouTuber claims the F07 he’s driving it’s now a very attractive proposition, one you shouldn’t ignore based solely on looks alone.
JayEmm is known for his transparent and well-informed approach to cars. The man isn’t focused on only what’s trending in the automotive world. From time to time, he reviews cars like this one – a vehicle that can be useful to many who are not ready to splurge on something brand new and wait a lot to be delivered. He brings back forgotten information and facts while helping his followers make informed buying decisions. Now he follows the path set by Top Gear and says the BMW 5 Series GT was the “biggest mistake” the German company made. But is it?
The YouTuber says the media has been rushing to say this type of vehicle doesn’t have its place in the automotive world. Yes, it might be a compromise. Or, better said, the 5 Series GT might’ve been an idea that turned into a reality disliked by many. As it happened with the first coupe SUV – the X6 -, now we’re looking back at the 5 Series GT with more admiration.
The car in question sports a six-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine and a platform that’s been shared with the 7 Series of that time. The reviewer says the vehicle represents a blend of what people like and need, and that’s why they’re becoming increasingly popular on the used market, even though sales of new models never went very well.
“BMW has been a little bit bold, a little bit brave, something they don’t do all that often,” says JayEmm regarding this unusual vehicle. One might disagree if we’re looking at the new 7 Series or the iX (they're very-very brave!), but the 2017 BMW 5 Series GT was truly a statement, a hidden gem. Even if it didn’t sell very well, it is still carried today by the Bavarians under the 6 Series GT denomination.
Get this: even Paul Bracq had one! He’s the man that changed BMW’s appearance in the 1970s and did a splendid job at designing exhilarating vehicles like the Turbo Coupe concept. That should tell us something!
As a side note, I drove the pre-facelift (or pre-LCI, if you prefer Bavarian lingo) BMW 6 Series GT – the 5 Series GT successor – and it hasn’t failed my expectations in any regard. I took the car on a long four-day journey with my family, and it provided me with good comfort, more than enough space, good visibility, and surprising driving dynamics.
However, a thing I cannot agree with is BMW’s idea of making a product more expensive by artificially moving it up in its portfolio ranking. As it happened with the 6 Series that’s now the 8 Series, the 6 Series GT should’ve remained a 5 Series GT. But profit doesn’t come from being honest with customers, and I understand why the Bavarians did it. After all, the change from the 5 Series to the 6 Series is noticeable, mostly thanks to newly developed aluminum panels. It isn’t just a simple badging switch.
At the end of the day, this kind of vehicle (be it the 5 GT or the 6 GT) is the perfect compromise between space, premium feel, good road behavior, and a surprisingly versatile driving position. You won’t get the same set of sensations from a crossover. Given the current market conditions, you might want to consider one of these BMWs for yourself. It doesn’t look amazing, but it won’t fail to meet your expectations in many regards – including fuel efficiency!
Now watch JayEmm’s full take on the 2017 BMW 5 Series GT and tell us what you think about it. The YouTuber makes touches on some key aspects. We’re also reading everything!
The YouTuber says the media has been rushing to say this type of vehicle doesn’t have its place in the automotive world. Yes, it might be a compromise. Or, better said, the 5 Series GT might’ve been an idea that turned into a reality disliked by many. As it happened with the first coupe SUV – the X6 -, now we’re looking back at the 5 Series GT with more admiration.
The car in question sports a six-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine and a platform that’s been shared with the 7 Series of that time. The reviewer says the vehicle represents a blend of what people like and need, and that’s why they’re becoming increasingly popular on the used market, even though sales of new models never went very well.
“BMW has been a little bit bold, a little bit brave, something they don’t do all that often,” says JayEmm regarding this unusual vehicle. One might disagree if we’re looking at the new 7 Series or the iX (they're very-very brave!), but the 2017 BMW 5 Series GT was truly a statement, a hidden gem. Even if it didn’t sell very well, it is still carried today by the Bavarians under the 6 Series GT denomination.
Get this: even Paul Bracq had one! He’s the man that changed BMW’s appearance in the 1970s and did a splendid job at designing exhilarating vehicles like the Turbo Coupe concept. That should tell us something!
As a side note, I drove the pre-facelift (or pre-LCI, if you prefer Bavarian lingo) BMW 6 Series GT – the 5 Series GT successor – and it hasn’t failed my expectations in any regard. I took the car on a long four-day journey with my family, and it provided me with good comfort, more than enough space, good visibility, and surprising driving dynamics.
However, a thing I cannot agree with is BMW’s idea of making a product more expensive by artificially moving it up in its portfolio ranking. As it happened with the 6 Series that’s now the 8 Series, the 6 Series GT should’ve remained a 5 Series GT. But profit doesn’t come from being honest with customers, and I understand why the Bavarians did it. After all, the change from the 5 Series to the 6 Series is noticeable, mostly thanks to newly developed aluminum panels. It isn’t just a simple badging switch.
At the end of the day, this kind of vehicle (be it the 5 GT or the 6 GT) is the perfect compromise between space, premium feel, good road behavior, and a surprisingly versatile driving position. You won’t get the same set of sensations from a crossover. Given the current market conditions, you might want to consider one of these BMWs for yourself. It doesn’t look amazing, but it won’t fail to meet your expectations in many regards – including fuel efficiency!
Now watch JayEmm’s full take on the 2017 BMW 5 Series GT and tell us what you think about it. The YouTuber makes touches on some key aspects. We’re also reading everything!