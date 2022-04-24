Ditch the Split-Headlamp Design, and the New 2023 BMW 7 Series Looks Like a Rolls-Royce

More on this:

1 The 2023 BMW 7 Series Introduces Next-Level Luxury That's Fit for a Flagship

2 2023 BMW XM Unofficially Comes With X7 LCI and Concept XM Styling to Fight Urus

3 We Have Some News Concerning the BMW M7, Though You Ain't Going to Like It

4 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge Shades Old Skin, Now Tailored for the Young Rich

5 4-Year Rolls-Royce Ghost Electric Conversion Cost a House and a Marriage