Ditch the Split-Headlamp Design, and the New 2023 BMW 7 Series Looks Like a Rolls-Royce

After a long wait, BMW pulled the wraps off the new-generation 7 Series earlier this week. It is still big, posh, and luxurious, sprinkling everything with a design that is on the flashy side of things.
To no one’s surprise, it features a split-headlamp signature, with the top units acting as the daytime running lights and the lower ones illuminating the road ahead. The grille is bigger than before, and the whole back end is more aggressive.
But what if BMW would have chosen to drop the split lights up front and go for normal clusters instead, with LED technology and integrated DRLs? Well, then the 2023 7 Series would have looked a lot like the one rendered out by sugardesign_1, which also features other novelties.
For one, the angular side trim in the bumper is bigger, and the kidneys have a more bucktooth approach. Since the grille now occupies an even bigger chunk of the bumper, the central air intake is smaller. Also, the whole nose is pointier, and suspiciously (or is it?), the whole car looks more Rolls-Royce-y. With extra rearranged pixels, new badges, rear suicide doors, a pinstripe, and several other things, it would have pulled a great Ghost interpretation.
Back in the real world, BMW will start accepting orders for the new 7 Series in the United States towards the end of the year. When it will finally touch down in the New World, the brand’s challenger to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Audi A8 will kick off at $300 over $93,000, before destination that will add another $995. This is for the 375-horsepower, 740i mild-hybrid, which uses a turbo’d 3.0-liter inline-six, as the V8-powered 760i xDrive, with its 536 hp, will start at $113,600, excluding destination. The former can deal with the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 5.0 seconds, and the latter is 0.8 seconds faster.
