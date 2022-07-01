autoevolution
2024 Ford F-Series Super Duty Is Digitally Here, Lightning Pays Unofficial EV Visit

1 Jul 2022, 10:50 UTC ·
The fourteenth generation of the “regular” full-size Ford F-150 F-Series is well underway towards new sales records now that it covers a broader powertrain spectrum. So, perhaps now is the ripe time to focus on Super Duty stuff, even if only virtually.
Following their interesting CGI previews of stuff like the 2024 GMC Sierra Denali EV, 2023 Nissan Altima, or the all-new 2023 Honda CR-V, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have imagined the looks of the upcoming Blue Oval heavy-duty pickup truck, complete with all engine options. And we literally mean that, with gas, diesel, hybrid, and EV rumors.

Even better, aside from discussing the recent spies that caught the all-new fifth-generation Ford Super Duty series flaunting innovative design traits for the 2023 or 2024 model year, the channel has also taken the liberty of ditching all camouflage for a nice set of unofficial CGI makeovers. That is plural, even as the main hero of the digital day is a solitary F-250 truck in Lariat trim (with both exterior and interior CGIs), as the news outlet has also cooked up a virtual thought on the potential Super Duty Lightning.

But that one is way more farfetched than everything else that is already known about the upcoming Super Duty redesign – and do not worry, all rumors have been collected and shared in the video embedded below. Plus, there are thoughts on the potential Super Duty Hybrid, as well as an old vs. new comparison, and the already traditional color palette CGI preview.

As always, although we are dealing with a rather short and condensed six-minute video, the content was also spread throughout chapters and each of them has the right timestamp embedded in the description. We, for example, always love to start with the color preview and only then get back to the rumors and main CGI reels… but that is just us, of course.

2024 Ford F-Series Super Duty Ford F-250 Super Duty Lighnting CGI new generation rendering AutoYa
 
 
 
 
 

