2023 BMW i7 Configurator Is Up in Some Countries, Here's How Much a Fully Loaded One Costs

The 2023 BMW i7 reconfirmed the Bavarians got particularly good at making the rear ends of their cars cool, while the front portion feels like an experiment on its latest vehicles. Still, it’s good that we get to see some form of evolution design-wise. It’s a real change, even if it demands some adjusting. Now let’s look at how much money you’ll need to own one.
BMW’s new flagship sedan comes with a ton of improvements over the last generation. Disregarding the bold, unconventional front look, this vehicle is trying to become number one in the luxury space. It comes with everything you could ever dream of, including an 8K TV for those sitting in the back seats.
As we’ve told you already, the new 7 Series will be available as an all-electric model first in every market where BMW is present. Until the mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains will become available, Europeans can only order the i7, while Americans get the EV and the V8-powered 7 Series. China, on the other hand, can already pick the two mild-hybrid versions available for them with no xDrive (BMW’s all-wheel-drive system).
For now, the U.S. configurator doesn’t allow you to see what the i7 of your dreams would look like, but it tells you that the MSRP is $119,300. The vehicle is eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. Don’t get your hopes up. The first customer cars will arrive in 2023. For now, pre-orders are open.
Over the pond, in the UK, the configurator is already up and running. Here we can see the i7 starts from £110,455 ($138,550). For multiple reasons, Europeans typically pay more for their BMW of choice.
We’ve picked the M Sport model which bumps the starting price to £114,605 ($143,761). This gives us the distinct front look with a more sculpted bumper, 20-inch wheels, M Sport Brakes, some Shadowline trim, and an M steering wheel wrapped in leather. But the standard equipment on the 2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport includes a lot of other things like soft-close doors, adaptive LED headlights, the new Interaction Bar, and a Bowers&Wilkins sound system, ambient lighting, heated seats, cruise control, and air suspension.
No BMW is a real BMW without some options on it, so we’ve picked a couple of them. For our 544-HP (400 kW) machine capable of 384 mi (618 km) we chose Aventurine Red III metallic paint, crystal daytime-running lights, the sunroof with illumination function, lounge seating, Theater Mode that includes the big screen, and some more packages and options that included extended Shadowline exterior trim, massaging and ventilated seats, and a towbar.
Fortunately, unlike Tesla, BMW is giving you not one, but two charging cables for your all-electric sedan at no extra cost. One’s for public charging, while the other one is for basic home use. Of course, there are options to upgrade to better home charging solutions.
However, this didn’t help us much. We ended up with a 2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport that comes with an MSRP of £175,205 ($219,818). And that's without the two-tone paint!
But unlike in the U.S., the British also include in what you must pay for your future BMW things like delivery costs, getting the number plates, excise duty payment, and tax. We’ll let you decide if it’s worth it or not after you check the entire configuration we’ve made. It’s attached down below.
