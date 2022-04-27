Unsatisfied With the Design, Manhart Gives the BMW M5 a Facelift, and Much More Power

While the next-gen BMW M5 is some two years away, allegedly getting around 750 hp on tap from its plug-in hybrid assembly, you don’t have to wait that long in order to enjoy a jaw-dropping amount of power from your very own executive super sedan signed by the Munich car firm.
There are numerous tuners out there that would gladly take your money, turning your ride into a veritable supercar killer. One of them is Manhart, whose proposal is dubbed the MH5 800 Black Edition, covering the main aspects of the model: enhancements inside and out, and a jaw-dropping amount of power.
Starting with the latter category, the turbo upgrade, stainless steel exhaust system, and an ECU remap have unleashed a dizzying 815 ps (804 hp / 599 kW) and 1,030 Nm (760 lb-ft) of torque. As a reminder, that is 190 ps (187 hp / 140 kW) and 280 Nm (207 lb-ft) more than what the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine produces in the M5 Competition, which needs 3.3 seconds in order to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill. Unfortunately, the tuner hasn’t said anything about the performance aspect of their proposal, though it is likely a few tenths of a second faster.
A new body kit is part of the makeover, comprising the new hood, chin attachment, rear spoiler lip, and diffuser insert, all of which were made of carbon fiber, just like the tailpipe surrounds. A set of lowering springs, from H&R, is on deck too. The ‘MH5 800 Black Edition’ logo decorates the body, and the car sits on 9x21-inch front and 10.5x21-inch rear wheels. Dubbed the Hamann Anniversary EVO Black Line, the alloys are shod in 265/30 front and 305/25 rear Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires.
Before calling it a day, Manhart worked its magic on the cockpit of this tuned BMW M5 Competition, giving it carbon fiber accents, CFRP paddle shifters, and exclusive floor mats, among others.
