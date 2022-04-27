Unsatisfied With the Design, Manhart Gives the BMW M5 a Facelift, and Much More Power

More on this:

1 Tuned BMW M135i Thinks It’s Brawny, AMG A 45 S Laughs All the Way to Pole Position

2 Manhart’s “MH8 800” Tuning Package Introduces 2022 BMW M8 Competition to Its Wild Side

3 Blowing Up Your Friend’s New BMW M5 Competition Is How You Express Grief for Clout

4 Watch the New BMW M5 CS Destroy the M5 Competition and M8 in a Drag Race